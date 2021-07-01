What is Love Isand star Chuggs Wallis’ bucket hat business? Find out more about Booby Buckets

1 July 2021, 14:23

Chuggs Wallis runs his own bucket hat business
Chuggs Wallis runs his own bucket hat business. Picture: Instagram

What is Chugg Wallis' business? And what do we know about Booby Buckets?

Chuggs Wallis entered Love Island on Day Three, hoping to make a splash with his fellow contestants.

He said his family and friends would describe him as ‘responsible’, before adding that he’s looking for a ‘best mate’ in a partner.

But away from his time in the villa, Chuggs is a very successful businessman and set up his own bucket hat company.

Chuggs runs his own business selling bucket hats
Chuggs runs his own business selling bucket hats. Picture: Instagram

Find out more about Booby Buckets below…

What is Booby Buckets?

Chuggs has revealed he runs his own bucket hat business called Booby Buckets.

He got the idea when he graduated Oxford Brookes University back in 2020 and opened the online store last year.

After getting a 2:1 in Business Management, Chuggs now works full-time at Booby Buckets, with the company specialising in hats for University sports teams.

The logo is based on the Blue Footed Booby Bird found only on the Galapagos Islands, while the site says it offers ‘timeless, high quality’ hats for any occasion.

Described as the founder, Chuggs’ bio reads: “Having played Rugby all my life it seemed natural to start out our journey providing customisations for sports clubs/teams close to home.

“We received great feedback, everyone loved our premium 100% cotton materials, detailed embroidery and our cool signature designs and prints.

“Since then I have devoted a lot of time and effort into growing the brand and working with more people.

“We now have a team of Booby Ambassadors based throughout the UK that help share the love all over the country.

“I am very excited for what the future holds and am grateful for all the support and to YOU for reading this.”

The company is a ‘British brand run by young entrepreneurs’ and besides bucket hats, they also sell caps, beanies and ‘boonies’.

Booby Buckets are also official Corporate Charity Partners with The Galapagos Conservation Trust who work to protect, educate and research the Galapagos Islands.

