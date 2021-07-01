What is Love Island star Chuggs Wallis' real name?

1 July 2021, 11:54

Chuggs' Wallis' real name is Oliver
Chuggs' Wallis' real name is Oliver.

What is Chuggs' real name and where does his nickname come from?

Love Island is back on our screens, which means there are a whole new bunch of singletons ready to find The One.

And one contestant who is determined to leave the villa as a couple is Chuggs Wallis.

The 23-year-old is from Surrey and started his own bucket hats business after graduating Oxford Brookes University in 2020.

Chuggs Wallis has joined the Love Island line up
Chuggs Wallis has joined the Love Island line up.

But what is Chuggs’ real name? Here’s what we know…

What is Chugg Wallis' real name?

Chuggs is not actually his real name, with the Love Island star called Oliver George Lee Wallis.

We don’t currently know where his nickname came from, but we reckon he’ll open up about it during his time in the villa.

When asked why he decided to join the line up, Chuggs said he wanted to grab hold of his youth after missing out on a year of fun.

“I just feel like it’s now or never,” he said.

“I’m only 23 but I’m scared of aging. Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away and we had so many fun plans.

“With Covid and the pandemic, I feel like I’ve missed a year of my youth, so I’m really gagging to get it all back – make the most of it.”

And it turns out Chuggs is an experienced dater and actually has a very specific routine for his potential love interests.

The Islander said: “I used to always do the same thing: date 1 at a restaurant – no kissing even if it went well, date 2 would be a dog walk, pub lunch afterwards and then 3rd date I’d invite them over to watch a movie.”

Well, there will be none of that on Love Island, but he might be lucky and get dinner cooked for him in the villa.

