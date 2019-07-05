Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party

5 July 2019, 11:52

Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party.
Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party. Picture: Instagram / ITV

The Re-Rewind hitmaker reveals he will be performing his world famous TS5 set for the Islanders at their annual pool party this weekend

Craig David has confirmed he will be entering the Love Island villa this weekend!

But he's not on the hunt for love, the Re-Rewind hitmaker is performing a special guest DJ set for the Islanders at their annual pool party.

The UK artist, who shot to fame in 2000 with his debut album Born To Do It, told Good Morning Britain he was excited to play his new single When You Know What Love Is for the contestants and added he was a huge fan of the reality series.

"Yeah I love the show," he revealed while standing outside the villa.

"There are friendships here and love going on, even among all the chaos that can happen from show to show.

"If you can come out of it and there are relationships and love, then that’s amazing. I think it really starts when you leave the villa with your partner when you go out into the world.

"Here is just breaking the ice, so there’s always going to be friction. You’ll find that hopefully great friendships come out of this and that’s what a good watch for me.

"I don’t get pulled into the drama so much because it can change all the time. I want to see people enjoy it."

The decision for the 38-year-old to play comes after last year's success of British DJ and music producer Tom Zanetti's performance.

A TV insider claimed the scenes had already been filmed, and that Craig went down a storm with the contestants who were in need of some light relief following a dramatic week in the villa.

They said: “Everyone loved it when Tom Zanetti appeared last year and the Islanders were even more shocked when Craig David walked in this time round.

“Craig loves the show and was excited to meet everyone and get the party started.

“It was just what everyone needed after a difficult few days with the recoupling.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

