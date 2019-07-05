Amy 'rushed out of the Love Island villa' for therapy after Curtis dumping

Amy was left heartbroken during last night's show. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Reports claim that Amy left the Love Island villa for emotional support help after being 'humiliated' by Curtis.

Love Island viewers were left heartbroken last night when Amy Hart was brutally dumped by her partner Curtis Pritchard.

The flight attendant called him a “compulsive liar” after he told her he couldn’t promise to stay loyal for the rest of the ITV2 dating show.

But after Amy broke down in tears over the revelation in the Beach Hut, Love Island bosses have reportedly stepped in to offer her support.

According to The Mirror, producers decided to "whisk" the 26-year-old out of the villa.

A source told the publication: "Amy is still on the show. She just needed some promised therapy after her humiliation on national telly."

Amy was left heartbroken after being dumped by Curtis. Picture: ITV

A Love Island spokesman has since denied that Amy has left the villa, but did confirm that they take the “emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously.”

They said: "We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset.

"All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa. This means Islanders are always able to reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need. We will of course continue to monitor all of our Islanders in line with our robust protocols.

"Love Island holds a mirror up to relationships and all the different dynamics that go with them."

Curtis was forced to tell Amy the truth. Picture: ITV

Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has since told us Amy will be fully supported following her break up.

In an exclusive chat with Heart.co.uk, he said: “I’m sure she’ll have all of her friends round there supporting her and if she’s that upset the producers will come talk to her.”

He went on to say that her friends will help to get her through the tough time.

“I think it’s one of those things she’s going to be upset but it’s an early relationship, the first day is the hardest.

“It doesn’t help that you’re in the same villa together, but we only see an hour, I’m sure it’s not as bad as it seems, she’s got all the girls there to cheer her up.”

This comes after Curtis told Amy that he wanted a future with her, but could not promise that his head would not be turned again.

He said: "I’ve meant everything I’ve said...but...I can’t promise you that this won’t happen again.

"And I don’t want to ever hurt you how I've hurt you and it's on me. Everything is on me."

He continued: "And I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to you. And you have every right to say whatever you want to say about me and to me. And I’m truly sorry."

Refusing to accept his apology, Amy asked: "How can you go from saying I want a future with you to now saying you don't want to be with me?

Before slamming: "You’re a liar. You’re a compulsive liar."

