What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 28, recap

Curtis and Amy broke up on last night's show. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Amber and Joanna finally went for that dreaded chat following the explosive recoupling.

Love Island just seems to be getting more and more dramatic after Amber Gill and Joanna Chimonides went head to head and Curtis Pritchard broke Amy Hart’s heart.

The drama started when Amber headed out to lunch with newbie Joanna after her former partner Michael Griffiths chose to couple up with her instead.

Starting off the awkward conversation, Joanna said: “I know that we’re not going to be the best of friends. This is the perfect opportunity to have it out and then we’ll squash it and be on good-ish terms in the villa.”

Amber then went on to explain how upset she was to find out Michael had moved on with someone else while she was in Casa Amor.

Amber came face-to-face with her love rival. Picture: ITV

“It was a pretty s**t situation for me to walk in front of everybody by myself,” she said.

“To stand there and look at Michael coupled up with you. That wasn’t nice. It hurt my feelings a lot.”

The girls did manage to squash their drama and agreed to be civil while living under the same roof, only time will tell whether Amber will forgive Michael....

Back in the villa, Curtis called time on his "half-relationship" with Amy after four weeks coupled up because he "couldn’t promise" that his head won't be turned again.

The professional ballroom dancer previously admitted his feelings for Jourdan Riane while Amy was away in Casa Amor earlier this week, but she rejected him in favour of Danny Williams.

Amy was left heartbroken by Curtis' confession. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Amy, he said: "I've meant everything I've said but I can't promise you that this won't happen again and I don't want to hurt you how I've hurt you. It's on me, everything is on me. And I am sorry for everything I have done to you. You have every right to say whatever you want about me or to me. I am truly sorry."

Read More: Love Island shock as Maura Higgins makes a play for Curtis Pritchard

To which a heartbroken Amy replied: "How can you go from saying you want a future with me, you want to be with me to now saying you don't want to be with me. You're a liar. You're a compulsive liar.”

After speaking Jourdan about what really happened when she was away, the flight attendant then demanded another chat with Curtis.

Well and truly worked up about the situation, she fumed: "I feel like I was an acceptably average placeholder until you found someone better. I feel like I'm your back-up plan ... I don't think you actually fancy me.

“We're supposed to be this half-boyfriend/half-girlfriend which makes me feel like an utter tw*t because you were having meaningful snogs with other girls while I'm not here. Like, how is that ok? how is that acceptable?”

Read More: Love Island's Lucie Donlan shows off dramatic weight loss transformation on Instagram

Defending himself, Curtis replied: "I always say you're fantastic, I always say you're amazing and I always say you have more talents than everyone in this villa. I did feel and I do feel things. You are amazing and I do like you and I did see and I can see a future with you."

Amy confronted Curtis over his loyalty. Picture: ITV

When Amy then said she wanted to take a "break" from him for a while, Curtis decided to end things for good because he was worried that he wouldn't be able to stay "loyal" to her.

And tonight’s episode looks to be even more shocking, as Amy’s pal Maura Higgins admits she is interested in making a move on newly-single Curtis…

Elsewhere, Anna Vakili is faced with a tough decision between newbie Ovie Soko and her former partner Jordan Himes, after admitting she still has feelings for him.

