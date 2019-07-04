Amber and Joanna go head-to-head in tonight's explosive episode of Love Island following 'dead ting' comment

4 July 2019, 16:00

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Things have been getting seriously tense in the villa and tonight looks like it's going to get even more so...

Amber Gill and Joanna Chimonides will go head-to-head in tonight's Love Island after Michael Griffiths decided to couple up with the latter during the Casa Amor twist.

Michael branded Amber "childish" after she didn't react well to being dumped for Joanna, and she referred to the new bombshell as a "dead ting" (meaning ugly) to the other islanders.

The two stunners go for a sit-down in tonight's explosive episode
The two stunners go for a sit-down in tonight's explosive episode. Picture: ITV

This understandably hasn't gone down well with new girl Joanna, and the pair will go head-to-head tonight as they sit down for a chat.

Amber blames her attitude towards the newbie down to the fact she didn't even acknowledge her when she arrived back at the villa, to which Joanna claims she did, but Amber refused to look at her.

21-year-old Amber is then confronted by 22-year-old Joanna for the nasty comment towards her looks, which Amber again blames on the fact she wasn't greeted.

Read more: Michael Griffiths DUMPS Amber for Joanna in savage recoupling

Joanna then shuts her down and says: "so you comment on a girl's looks, just cause she didn't come and say hi to you?" to which Amber cannot reply and sinks into her seat.

Amy and Curtis also have a chat in tonight's episode which signals the end of their relationship
Amy and Curtis also have a chat in tonight's episode which signals the end of their relationship. Picture: ITV

In other island news, things are seriously on the rocks for Amy and Curtis, as she she tells him "you knew this would break my heart, and you still did it".

She continued: "if you want us to work still, you need to think about whether or not I'm actually what you want".

Curtis couldn't reply to Amy properly, to which she responds with: "go on, just rip the band aid off".

Could this be the end for the former power couple?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Alana Morrison

When does Love Island USA start, who are the contestants and can I watch it in the UK?
The Ritz was specially designed for women

The lighting in The Ritz's famous Palm Court was designed to make 'ladies look beautiful'

Lifestyle

Stranger Things series three was released at 8am on July 4

How many episodes does Stranger Things season 3 have and when is it out on Netflix UK?
Fans are excited at the prospect of a reunion

When is the TOWIE reunion taking place and who will return with Mark Wright?
Have Emmerdale fans uncovered the truth?

Emmerdale spoilers: Fans think they've uncovered mystery behind chilling bones discovery

Trending on Heart

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in Stranger Things

How old is Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, who is her ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius and is she dating Romeo Beckham?

Celebrities

The fashionista won millions in damages after she claimed she was tired of shops ripping off her looks

Kim Kardashian awarded £2.1m after suing Missguided USA for 'ripping off' her clothes

Celebrities

Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Fans defend Disney’s casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake amid race row
Viewers have urged producers to take care of Amy following last night's fallout

Love Island urge producers to step in and help Amy following Curtis fallout
A woman has divided opinion over her decision to breastfeed her 4-year-old son

Mum shares defiant photo of her breastfeeding son, 4

Lifestyle