Amber and Joanna go head-to-head in tonight's explosive episode of Love Island following 'dead ting' comment

Things have been getting seriously tense in the villa and tonight looks like it's going to get even more so...

Amber Gill and Joanna Chimonides will go head-to-head in tonight's Love Island after Michael Griffiths decided to couple up with the latter during the Casa Amor twist.

Michael branded Amber "childish" after she didn't react well to being dumped for Joanna, and she referred to the new bombshell as a "dead ting" (meaning ugly) to the other islanders.

The two stunners go for a sit-down in tonight's explosive episode. Picture: ITV

This understandably hasn't gone down well with new girl Joanna, and the pair will go head-to-head tonight as they sit down for a chat.

Amber blames her attitude towards the newbie down to the fact she didn't even acknowledge her when she arrived back at the villa, to which Joanna claims she did, but Amber refused to look at her.

21-year-old Amber is then confronted by 22-year-old Joanna for the nasty comment towards her looks, which Amber again blames on the fact she wasn't greeted.

Joanna then shuts her down and says: "so you comment on a girl's looks, just cause she didn't come and say hi to you?" to which Amber cannot reply and sinks into her seat.

Amy and Curtis also have a chat in tonight's episode which signals the end of their relationship. Picture: ITV

In other island news, things are seriously on the rocks for Amy and Curtis, as she she tells him "you knew this would break my heart, and you still did it".

She continued: "if you want us to work still, you need to think about whether or not I'm actually what you want".

Curtis couldn't reply to Amy properly, to which she responds with: "go on, just rip the band aid off".

Could this be the end for the former power couple?