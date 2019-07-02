Love Island fans furious as Michael Griffiths DUMPS Amber Gill in brutal recoupling

Michael chose to couple up with Joanna instead. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

While Amber chose to stay loyal to Michael, he decided to couple up with new girl Joanna.

In one of the most dramatic Love Island episodes of the series so far, Amber Gill was left heartbroken when Michael Griffiths chose to couple up with new girl Joanna Chimonides.

After Caroline Flack turned up to reunite the girls with their boys following three days in Casa Amor, Amber stayed loyal to her former partner and walked through the door alone.

However, firefighter Michael admitted he had a “stronger connection” with newbie Joanna and decided to keep her in the villa.

Michael made a decision to couple up with Joanna. Picture: ITV

And fans were left heartbroken by the shock recoupling, as one wrote on Twitter: "Michael doesn’t know what he’s just lost he’s gonna regret this #loveisland."

Another wrote: "I feel so sorry for Amber like she's been loyal to Michael and has been making her seem like a bad person when his only excuses were her age."

While a third added: "Who else is literally crying right now 😭.I love amber so much. I hate Michael!"

Fully need amber to explode at Michael #LoveIsland — b (@couldabeenyous) July 2, 2019

This comes after Michael admitted earlier in the show that he “felt like himself again” after spending some time away from Amber.

Speaking to Joanna by the day beds, he said: “I’ve come back into being myself just from you being here. You being here and being around you has made me more like myself.”

The pair then shared a steamy snog, but Michael later admitted Amber was still playing on his mind.

In the Beach Hut, he said: “Amber is an unbelievable girl but it's the little things that are playing on my mind at the minute. I am torn in the sense that I don’t want to hurt Amber but at the same time I’m enjoying Joanna’s company and how she’s making me feel.”

Meanwhile, Curtis Pritchard also set Twitter alight when he confessed he was torn over his romance with Amy Hart since newbie Jourdan Riane walked into the villa.

Seeking advice from best pal Tommy Fury, he said: "How has my head been turned? I was going to ask Amy to be my girlfriend ... I'm in a tricky predicament."

Admitting he’s been “lying” about his feelings, the ballroom dancer continued: “I don’t like the fact that Amy is so negative sometimes when she doesn’t need to be because she is talented, she’s smart. The fact that Jourdan has those things straight away has influenced me and changed my mind.”

After some encouragement from Tommy, Curtis then decided to express his feelings to Jourdan.

Curtis revealed to best pal Tommy that he'd been "lying" about his relationship with Amy. Picture: ITV

"How can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days,” he asked.

"You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you've got a good heart and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy otherwise it wouldn't have happened.

He then added: “If a Recoupling was in half an hour, I'd be going off my gut, I'd choose you."

Meanwhile, over in Casa Amor, flight attendant Amy dropped a bombshell about her feelings for Curtis.

Calling him her “half boyfriend and best friend rolled into one", she admitted to Molly-Mae Hague: "Being here and not being able to contact him, not being able to see him has been so gut wrenching for me. I'm like, this is love, 100 percent. I never thought it would happen to me.”

The dramatic recoupling sent six Islanders home. Picture: ITV

Despite his wobble, Curtis eventually decided to stick with Amy, but the drama could be set to continue after Danny Williams chose to couple up with Jourdan instead, leaving her free to tell Amy the truth.

Elsewhere, Anton Danyluk coupled up with Belle Hassan, and Maura Higgins picked Marvin Brooks.

Lucie Donlan decided to go for hunky George Rains and Tommy and Molly-Mae stayed faithful by choosing each other at the recoupling.

Unfortunately for Jordan Hames, his partner Anna Vakili walked in with basketball player Ovie Soko on her arm, leaving him single.

This means that bombshells Maria Wild, Nabila Badda, Lavena Back, Stevie Bradley, Dan Rose and Dennon Lewis had to pack their bags and say goodbye to their time in Mallorca.

