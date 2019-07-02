SIX Love Island contestants dumped from the villa after tonight’s shock recoupling

Caroline sent six Islanders packing. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The Love Island boys and girls had some tough decisions to make as they were reunited in the main villa.

The Love Island drama hit an all time high tonight when the girls from Casa Amor joined the boys back in the main villa.

And things went far from smoothly as Michael Griffiths and Anna Vakili chose to dump their original partners in favour of two new bombshells.

While Michael left loyal Amber Gill seething with his decision to couple up with Joanna Chimonides, Anna picked Ovie Soko over Jordan Hames, leaving the two Islanders single once again.

Elsewhere in the shock episode, unlucky-in-love Anton Danyluk went for his new romantic interest Belle Hassan, and Maura Higgins picked Marvin Brooks.

Tommy chose to stay faithful to Molly-Mae. Picture: ITV

Lucie Donlan decided to go for hunky George Rains, and Danny Williams partnered up with Jourdan Riane.

But Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague and Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart decided to stay faithful to their other halves.

Unfortunately, all this coupling and recoupling meant that SIX of the Casa Amor newbies were immediately dumped from the villa having not been picked by anyone.

Maria Wild, Nabila Badda, Lavena Back, Stevie Bradley, Dan Rose and Dennon Lewis had to pack their bags and say goodbye to their time in Mallorca.

Speaking about her time on the show, business developer Lavena said: “I’m disappointed that I didn’t meet someone that I connected with, which was a shame for me, but other than that I’m excited about having done it and I’m looking forward to meeting someone on the outside.”

Stevie, who snogged surfer Lucie while he was in Casa Amor also opened up about his disappointment.

“I would love to go back for the experience because the journey shouldn’t have ended so early,” he said, before adding: “But I think Lucie is good with George. I’m really happy for them both going into the villa. When Lucie picked George I smiled as he gets a go at this. I don’t look back with any malice.”

Footballer Dennon also had a shot at making it to the main villa with Maura, but was pipped to the post by Marvin.

The Love Island contestants were faced with some tough decisions. Picture: ITV

“I thought Maura was itching more towards Marvin,” he admitted. “I was content with it before it happened. I wasn’t taken by surprise.”

When asked what he would do differently, the dumped Islander added: “I wouldn’t have put all my eggs in one basket. I had the instant attraction to Maura but I would have branched out, especially knowing what’s happened with Amber. I would have got to know her on deeper level.”

