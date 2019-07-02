Love Island's Arabella Chi insists she and Danny have 'deep connection' - despite him cracking on with Jourdan

Arabella has defended her former partner. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

EXCLUSIVE: Arabella has defended her former partner ahead of tonight's dramatic recoupling.

Grab the popcorn, because Love Island is set to go off tonight as the boys and girls reunite in the main villa following the Casa Amor drama.

And despite her former partner Danny Williams recently sharing a passionate snog with bombshell Jourdan Riane, now dumped contestant Arabella Chi has insisted they share a special bond.

While speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk about missing out on Casa Amor, she said: “I’m quite glad I’m not there because me and Danny wouldn’t have any more time to get to know each other.

“I would have been sat in Casa Amor thinking ‘what do I do?’ Obviously, I would have stayed faithful but then at the same time my heart would have thought ‘should I?’ because it is so new.”

Speaking about the six new boys who joined the line-up last week, she continued: “There was no one in there that would have suited me better than Danny.”

Her fellow dumped Islander Tom Walker also joined us and asked Arabella whether she thinks Danny would have tried his luck with another girl if she hadn't been dumped from the villa.

She replied: “He’s cracking on because he has to stay in there.

“I’ve never met her so it would be really hard for us to say, because he knows I’m not there and he knows how deep our connection was when we were there, he would have taken the risk and hoped I hadn’t coupled up with someone else which I wouldn’t have done.”

Arabella was dumped from the Island last week. Picture: ITV

This comes after Danny was seen telling Jourdan that he'd have liked to have gotten to know her even if Arabella was still in the villa.

After charming her with compliments, he asked her if she'd like to share a bed, to which she replied: "I think you know that I am into you and I do find you attractive, we do get along. I just need to know where your heads at…."

The couple were then caught in bed getting very steamy.

Danny and Jourdan were caught kissing in bed. Picture: ITV

Despite watching her former partner under the covers with someone else, Arabella has insisted she’d still like to see him on the outside.

She told us: “One million percent we will definitely see each other. And we need to have a chat before that becomes ‘a thing’. Yewande [Biala] and I already became ‘a thing’ and before you know it, Danny and I will become ‘a thing’.”

