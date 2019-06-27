Who is Nabila Badda? New Love Island girl and hostess from London

Nabila is ready to shake up the villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Find out everything about this bombshell from London...

With 12 new Love Island hopefuls ready to make a splash in the villa, we're predicting a whole load of drama over the next few days.

So, to kick off Casa Amor week in the right way - here's everything you need to know about newbie Nabila Badda.

Who is Nabila and how old is she?

Nabila Badda is a hostess from London and is the eldest Islander at 29-years-old. She also works as a model and is signed by agency Base Models.

Describing herself as “exciting, bubbly and feisty,” this lady isn’t afraid to get what she wants.

She also gives herself an 8/10 in the looks department (with makeup on) and is proud of her “exotic features”.

“My family are from Morocco and there hasn’t been an Arabian Princess in the villa yet this year!” she says.

This laid back Islander also insists she’ll fit in perfectly as ahe never holds grudges and can have a laugh with anyone.

Read More: Love Island star Elma Pazar admits she lied about her age on the ITV2 show

But the rest of the gang better not get on the wrong side of her, as she adds: “I’m stubborn, I cut my nose off to spite my face and if I don’t get what I want, I can be childish.”

When it comes to finding her man, Nabila has also said she doesn’t mind treading on toes because none of the boys are technically in relationships yet, but is also a strong believer in girl code.

What's Nabila's Instagram handle?

You can check out Nabila’s pics @nabilabadda where she currently has 2700 followers.

As you can imagine, the part time model doesn’t wear a lot of clothes on her Instagram page and you’ll find lots of underwear snaps and bikini poses.

Nabila is also no stranger to a selfie (or 100) and enjoys hitting the town with her girls.

What has Nabila said about Love Island?

The 29-year-old definitely knows what she doesn’t want in the villa. When asked what her biggest turn-offs are, she admitted: “Showing off and if someone speaks about things in a materialistic way. As if a guy’s car or watch is going to make me want them!

“If I met a millionaire, I’d rather they hid that from me. Also I can’t stand bad footwear. I don’t like old shabby shoes, I think it’s says a lot about you.”

Read More: Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s lightning bolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

So, who could fit the bill? Well, Chris Hemsworth is her dream man, but unlucky in love Anton Danyluk might finally get his chance.

“I have got my eye on Anton,” she confessed.

“I think he is cheeky and I think he’s misunderstood by the girls in the villa. He is my vibe, he’s got a great personality and he is funny and entertaining."

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After