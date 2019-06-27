Love Island star Elma Pazar admits she lied about her age on the ITV2 show

27 June 2019, 12:24

The Essex gal lied about her age on the show
The Essex gal lied about her age on the show. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

She appeared on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast and admitted she'd lied about how old she is.

Love Island's Elma Pazar has admitted she lied about her age on the show shortly after being voted out of the villa.

The lash technician was coupled up with Anton Danyluk but after they were chosen as one of the two least compatible couples, Elma was booted out after a public vote.

Elma was a guest on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast with Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free and she spoke about her time in the villa and she let something slip.

She admitted that she "lied about my age on Love Island".

Elma has been booted out of the villa
Elma has been booted out of the villa. Picture: ITV

The 26-year-old said: "I tell everyone I'm 23, it's a real issue."

She continued: " I'm 26 but now everyone knows it because they said they couldn't lie for me".

It's unknown whether or not she lied to get on the show or after she'd gone into the villa, but Elma wasn't the oldest cast member so she had nothing to worry about.

This year's cast has an average age of 24, as a few of the contestants are quite young at only 20-years-old.

These are: Tommy Fury, Amber Gill and Molly-Mae Hague.

Lucie Donlan is slightly older at 21-years-old.

The oldest three in the villa are Maura Higgins, 28, Anna Vakili, 28, and Tom Walker, 29.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jake Wood has given a glimpse of his family home

EastEnders star Jake Wood gives sweet glimpse into family home with wife Alison and kids
Two Islanders will be dumped from the Island tonight

Love Island spoiler: TWO Islanders will be dumped as Caroline Flack reveals shock twist
Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennett

Who is Paris Bennett? Piers Morgan interviews the killer in new crime documentary Psychopath
Is footballer Dennon Lewis the new boy on Love Island 2019?

Love Island 'signs up' hunky footballer Dennon Lewis in shock Casa Amor twist
This year's Casa Amor bombshell sees the Love Island GIRLS head to the second villa.

Love Island gives us sneaky FIRST GLIMPSE of Casa Amor

Trending on Heart

Miss England are adding a make-up free round to their annual beauty contest

The Miss England contest launches make up-free round 'to boost confidence'

News

Kylie has opened up about her Glastonbury performance

Kylie Minogue admits she’ll ‘shed tears’ at Glastonbury - 14 years after pulling out over cancer battle

Celebrities

We cannot wait to get a sausage roll delivered to our door

You can now order Greggs on Just Eat... and there's NO minimum spend

Food & Health

Amir Khan has been slammed by his dad for spending £75k on his daughter's birthday

Amir Khan's dad blasts granddaughter's £75,000 first birthday party as ‘ridiculous’

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby wore a shirt dress from Maje Paris

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Paris print shirt dress

Celebrities

Sam Faiers is seeing a therapist to help with her Trichotillomania in the hope her children won't pick up the disorder.

Sam Faiers in THERAPY to cure hair pulling disorder for fears her children will copy habit

Celebrities