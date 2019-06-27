Love Island star Elma Pazar admits she lied about her age on the ITV2 show

The Essex gal lied about her age on the show. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

She appeared on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast and admitted she'd lied about how old she is.

Love Island's Elma Pazar has admitted she lied about her age on the show shortly after being voted out of the villa.

The lash technician was coupled up with Anton Danyluk but after they were chosen as one of the two least compatible couples, Elma was booted out after a public vote.

Elma was a guest on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast with Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free and she spoke about her time in the villa and she let something slip.

She admitted that she "lied about my age on Love Island".

Elma has been booted out of the villa. Picture: ITV

The 26-year-old said: "I tell everyone I'm 23, it's a real issue."

She continued: " I'm 26 but now everyone knows it because they said they couldn't lie for me".

It's unknown whether or not she lied to get on the show or after she'd gone into the villa, but Elma wasn't the oldest cast member so she had nothing to worry about.

This year's cast has an average age of 24, as a few of the contestants are quite young at only 20-years-old.

These are: Tommy Fury, Amber Gill and Molly-Mae Hague.

Lucie Donlan is slightly older at 21-years-old.

The oldest three in the villa are Maura Higgins, 28, Anna Vakili, 28, and Tom Walker, 29.

