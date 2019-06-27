Who is Dennon Lewis? Love Island hunk and professional footballer

Professional footballer Dennon Lewis has confirmed he's in this year's Love Island line-up. Picture: Instagram

Love Island newbie Dennon Lewis is about to arrive at the Majorca villa to shake things up - but who is he?

Love Island bosses confirmed the return of Casa Amor - meaning drama is on its way, as well as a fresh batch of Islanders.

Part of the new line-up is professional footballer Dennon Lewis, who confirmed on his Instagram that he's about to enter the hit ITV2 show.

Here's the lowdown on the new Love Island hunk...

Who is Dennon Lewis and how old is he?

Dennon Lewis is a 22-year-old professional footballer from Watford, who has just signed for Wealdstone F.C.

He first joined the Academy at Watford back in 2008, and his since played for Bromley, Leyton Orient, Eastleigh and more.

After signing with Scottish Championship club Falkirk, Lewis said he was subjected to "disgusting" racial abuse from fans.

An official investigation was launched at the time by The Bairns. The incident reportedly took place during the team's away match against Stenhousemuir.

Taking to Twitter, Dennon wrote: "I have never gone through a period like this in my life."

He added: "I know that I will not and cannot stand for this."

In December last year, the police issued a statement saying: "A 34-year-old man has been charged with a breach of the peace and issued with a formal police warning following an investigation into an incident, which occurred during the Falkirk vs Stenhousemuir match on 24th November."

What's Dennon's Instagram handle?

Like any true Love Islander, Dennon has Instagram! You can follow the handsome hunk @dennon_lewis.

What has Dennon said about going into the Love Island villa?

Dennon describes himself as a "funny, energetic" guy, who's "very positive" with "decent banter."

While he admits he has a short temper at times, he's looking forward to entering the villa - believing he'll get on well with Michael and Anton.

Speaking about competition in the villa, Dennon thinks boxer Tommy Fury will be the hardest person to go up against when it comes to impressing the ladies.

Does Dennon have a type and who has he got his eye on?

Like any hot-blooded man, Dennon's celebrity crush is actress Margot Robbie.

In terms of those in the villa, Dennon has his eye on surfer girl Lucie Donlan and feisty Irish ring girl, Maura Higgins.

Traditionally, Dennon goes for someone he can have a laugh with and who doesn't take themselves too seriously.