Who is Love Island's Lavena Back? Meet the new Casa Amor girl from Croydon

Lavena is a 23-year-old from Croydon. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Lavena has already got her eye on Amber Gill's man...

Everyone's second favourite Love Island house Casa Amor is BACK, so be prepared for a load of drama as a whole new bunch of Islanders get chucked in at the deep end.

And Lavena Back is just one of SIX new girls ready to find her match and maybe steal someone else's man from the villa.

So, here's everything you need to know about the stunning newbie...

Who is Lavena and how old is she?

Lavena is a 23-year-old from Croydon and currently works as a business developer.

She describes herself as “funny and always up for a laugh” as well as confident and very chatty.

But it looks like Lavena is definitely not afraid to say what she thinks, and will tread on people’s toes to get what she wants.

“I don’t really care. I’m there to find love,” she said.

“As everyone says it’s not Friend Island. I’m not afraid to say it how it is. You are there for that reason so there’s no point holding onto someone you are not feeling. I can’t stand cheating. I have been cheated on several times.

She then added: “If it’s a friend I’ll have a conversation before approaching the guy, but in the villa I wouldn’t as I don’t owe it to them.”

What's Lavena's Instagram handle?

You can find Lavena @iam_l.v, where she currently has 3,900 followers - but this is soon about to change.

Judging by her social media page, the new Islander loves to travel and has recently been to Las Vegas, the Canary Islands and Ibiza.

She also seems to model for a string of fashion labels and spends a lot of time partying with her girlfriends.

And like all the Love Islanders, she loves a bikini snap...

What has Lavena said about Love Island?

It looks like the latest Casa Amor girl has high standards when it comes to a date as she’s after “Someone very attentive and caring, committed and basically very loyal.”

And she certainly hasn’t been shy about who she’s got her eye on in the villa, hinting that she’ll be making beeline for newly single Danny Williams and fan-favourite Anton Danyluk.

But watch out Amber Gill, because she added: “If I had my pick, I’d probably go for Michael but I feel like he’s really coupled up.”

