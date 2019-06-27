Love Island 'signs up' hunky footballer Dennon Lewis in shock Casa Amor twist

Is footballer Dennon Lewis the new boy on Love Island 2019? Picture: ITV / Instagram

The "fit, athletic and charming" striker is set to enter the second villa next week, according to Love Island rumours

Love Island bosses have reportedly signed up hunky footballer Dennon Lewis to cause a stir in Casa Amor.

The 22-year-old professional athlete is set to enter the second villa next week to spice up what has already been a pretty dramatic series so far, according to The Sun.

The Wealdstone striker, who is expected join newbie and builder Dan Rose in the luxurious holiday home next Wednesday, has been described as a charmer and hopes to be at least one of the girls' type on paper.

A source told publication: "Dennon's worked hard all season and can't wait to kickstart his summer in the villa.

"He's fit, athletic and charming and will ruffle plenty of feathers once he starts to mingle with the girls."

Dennon Lewis is set to head into Casa Amor, according to The Sun. Picture: Instagram

The London-born football player hit headlines last year when he suffered racial abuse from his own fans while playing for Falkirk in the Scottish Championship.

Hitting back at the vile abuse, he said: "I have never gone through a period like this in my life.

"From a footballing standpoint things are not going as planned for anyone involved at the club however from a personal standpoint never in a million years would I have expected to be subject to racial abuse from Falkirk fans.

"I understand the frustration and anger as a lover of football myself all you want is to see is your club do well.

"However for me this is a line crossed and the abuse received is disgusting."

He added: "Whilst the future is unclear at this moment in time I am still a Falkirk player and will try to do my best for the team and support everyone involved with the club.

"I appreciate the messages received and I know this doesn't embody the Falkirk fans in its entirety.

"Please understand where I am coming from with this message and I know that I will not and cannot stand for this."

Dennon, who began his career at Watford academy, will take a break from the sport this summer to relax and find romance on the ITV2 hit show.

He will begin his journey in Casa Amor, joining the original girls as the group starts a new chapter set to test loyalty and love.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.