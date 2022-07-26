What is Love Island star Jamie Allen's net worth?

26 July 2022, 09:18 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 11:01

How much do Halifax FC players make? Here's what we know about Love Island star Jamie Allen...

Love Island is definitely heating up, with the contestants getting closer to the final.

And in a bid to impress viewers and their fellow Islanders, the stars were tasked with showing off their talents.

The Love Island talent show saw Danica Taylor showing off her dance skills, Davide Sanclimenti cooking up a storm and Jamie Allen demonstrating his football skills.

Jamie dribbled the ball along a cone-route before scoring a goal, which Danica had attempted to catch.

Love Island's Jamie Allen plays for Halifax Town FC
Love Island's Jamie Allen plays for Halifax Town FC. Picture: Alamy

This left fans at home asking questions about Jamie’s career and how much he earns as a professional footballer. Here’s what we know…

What is Jamie Allen’s Halifax FC salary?

Before he joined the Love Island cast, Jamie Allen was signed to Halifax Town FC.

Halifax Town is a professional association football club based in Halifax, West Yorkshire and they currently compete in the National League.

This is the fifth tier of English football and their traditional colours are blue and white.

Jamie Allen is a professional football player
Jamie Allen is a professional football player. Picture: ITV

It's not known exactly how much Love Island star Jamie would earn by playing for Halifax, but it is thought to be around £1,000 a week.

David Bosomworth told the Halifax Courier: “It’s very competitive in terms of players going into the Conference North. Players are on £950 a week up to £1,100-£1,200 a week, allegedly.

“Those are the type of figures you’d expect to see in League Two, so there’s some serious money being spent.”

Jamie signed for Halifax in 2019, with Halifax confirming they don’t know whether he will return.

They Tweeted: “Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

“The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

Before joining Halifax, Jamie has previously played for other football clubs including Fleetwood Town, Southport and Dover Athletic.

