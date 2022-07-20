Who is Love Island's Jamie Allen? Age, football team and Instagram revealed

What football team does Love Island bombshell Jamie Allen play for? And how old is he? Here's what we know about the new boy...

We’re barely over the Love Island Casa Amor drama and Jacques O’Neill quitting the villa, and now there is even more drama.

Yep, just as the dust settles on the infamous Movie Night, now the ITV bosses have thrown in FOUR new bombshells.

One of the new boys hoping to make his mark on the villa is professional football player Jamie Allen.

Here’s everything you need to know about him…

Jamie Allen is a new Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram

How old is Jamie Allen from Love Island and where is he from?

Jamie is a 27-year-old who is from Preston.

When asked what he’s going to bring to the villa, Jamie said: “I am just going to be myself, good vibes, good energy, get along with anyone, the boys, the girls but the main objective is to find someone so I am just going to be myself in the villa.”

Jamie also described himself as ‘loyal’ and added: “I’ve only ever had two girlfriends but when I am fully committed I am completely loyal. I am a confident lad, not arrogant. I am also very trustworthy when I am in a relationship.”

Jamie Allen plays professional football. Picture: Instagram

What football team does Jamie Allen play for?

Jamie is a professional footballer and plays for Halifax Town as a forward after joining the team in 2019.

He began his career at Fleetwood Town in 2012 taking in loan spells at Barrow & AFC Fylde.

Jamie joined Stalybridge Celtic in 2015 before moving on to Southport and the Dover Athletic in 2017.

When asked if he is competitive, Jamie said: “Absolutely, I play football every single day and in terms of stepping on people’s toes we are all in there for the same reason so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people.

“I am coming in a bit later so I probably will upset a few lads but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Find Jamie Allen on Instagram

You can find Jamie Allen on Instagram @jamie_allen12 where he started the show with around 6,000 followers.