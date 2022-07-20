Who is Love Island's Jamie Allen? Age, football team and Instagram revealed

20 July 2022, 14:54 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 15:44

What football team does Love Island bombshell Jamie Allen play for? And how old is he? Here's what we know about the new boy...

We’re barely over the Love Island Casa Amor drama and Jacques O’Neill quitting the villa, and now there is even more drama.

Yep, just as the dust settles on the infamous Movie Night, now the ITV bosses have thrown in FOUR new bombshells.

One of the new boys hoping to make his mark on the villa is professional football player Jamie Allen.

Here’s everything you need to know about him…

Jamie Allen is a new Love Island bombshell
Jamie Allen is a new Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram

How old is Jamie Allen from Love Island and where is he from?

Jamie is a 27-year-old who is from Preston.

When asked what he’s going to bring to the villa, Jamie said: “I am just going to be myself, good vibes, good energy, get along with anyone, the boys, the girls but the main objective is to find someone so I am just going to be myself in the villa.”

Jamie also described himself as ‘loyal’ and added: “I’ve only ever had two girlfriends but when I am fully committed I am completely loyal. I am a confident lad, not arrogant. I am also very trustworthy when I am in a relationship.”

Jamie Allen plays professional football
Jamie Allen plays professional football. Picture: Instagram

What football team does Jamie Allen play for?

Jamie is a professional footballer and plays for Halifax Town as a forward after joining the team in 2019.

He began his career at Fleetwood Town in 2012 taking in loan spells at Barrow & AFC Fylde.

Jamie joined Stalybridge Celtic in 2015 before moving on to Southport and the Dover Athletic in 2017.

When asked if he is competitive, Jamie said: “Absolutely, I play football every single day and in terms of stepping on people’s toes we are all in there for the same reason so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people.

“I am coming in a bit later so I probably will upset a few lads but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Find Jamie Allen on Instagram

You can find Jamie Allen on Instagram @jamie_allen12 where he started the show with around 6,000 followers.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Reece Ford is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Reece Ford? Age, career and Instagram revealed
Four new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Four new bombshells to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Lacey Edwards is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Lacey Edwards? Age, career and Instagram revealed
Here's everything you need to know about new Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos

Who is Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos? Age, job and Instagram revealed
David Roepr played Geoff Barnes in EastEnders

Here’s where EastEnders’ Geoff Barnes actor David Roper is now

Trending on Heart

Charlie Simpson has issued a warning to other parents around the dangers of secondary drowning

Busted's Charlie Simpson rushes son to hospital as he suffers secondary drowning

Celebrities

Stacey turned her pool into a 'village lido'

Stacey Solomon turns pool into 'village lido' for neighbours

Celebrities

Netflix is trialling charging people to share passwords

Netflix has a new way of charging people who share their account

Netflix

A player has just become the UK's biggest every lottery winner (stock images)

Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £195 million jackpot

Lifestyle

Shane Richie has said he was bankrupt before EastEnders

EastEnders' Shane Richie says he was bankrupt and selling his house before landing role
Two Islanders will be dumped from Love Island

Love Island fans think they know who will be dumped in shock twist tonight
Police said that the incident had upset a lot of officers

Police smash window to rescue dog left in car during heatwave

Lifestyle

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

People with red hair will be able to claim free cinema tickets

Cinema chain offering redheads free tickets to escape hottest day ever

Lifestyle

Should you have a cold shower in the heatwave? Here's what the experts say...

Is it better to have a hot or cold shower during the heatwave?

Lifestyle

Dermot O'Leary swore at Alison Hammond on This Morning

This Morning's Dermot O'Leary accidentally swears at Alison Hammond live on air

This Morning

Roberta Kerr plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street

Who plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street?

Denise Van Outen went on holiday with her new boyfriend

Gogglebox's Denise Van Outen gives glimpse inside first holiday with new boyfriend

Celebrities

Anto Sharp plays James in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders' actor Anto Sharp's life away from new role as James McIntyre
Does closing your windows really help keep your house cool?

How to keep your home cool during the heatwave

Weather