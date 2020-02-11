Who is Love Island bombshell Jamie Clayton, how old is he and what does he do?

Jamie Clayton is joining the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Jamie Clayton is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa - and he has his eye on Shaughna and Demi...

Love Island is certainly hotting up after Jordan Waobikeze, 24, Rebecca Gormely, 21, Nas Majeed, 23, and Eva Zapico, 21, were all brutally dumped.

But the Islanders don’t have time to wallow over their friends, as another bombshell is about to shake things up.

Jamie Clayton will be entering the villa tonight, and he’s already got his eye on a couple of ladies.

But how old is Jamie, what does he do and what has he said about Love Island? Find out everything…

Who is Jamie Clayton and how old is he?

Jamie is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh who describes himself as “funny, outgoing and confident”.

Read More: Love Island fans convinced Paige and Finn had sex in the villa on tonight's episode

He’s also determined to bring something new to the villa, saying he’s “confident, loyal and charming,” and his best feature is his smile.

But any messy contestants best clean up their act, as Jamie also adds his worst habit is “tidying up all the time.”

Read More: When is the Love Island 2020 final and how long does the winter series last?

Who does Jamie Clayton like in the villa?

Jamie tends to go for “chatty girls”, as he says: “I need someone who can hold a conversation and have a laugh and someone who I can trust. I want a loyal girl.”

When asked who he likes in the villa at the moment, he said Demi Jones and Shaughna Phillips have caught his eye.

“Demi talks all the time, she’s out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her,” he says, adding: “Shaughna, she’s a good-looking girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach.”

What has Jamie Clayton said about Love Island?

Speaking about his romantic history, Jeremy said he’s usually quite successful at getting first dates but is “quite poor at maintaining them.”

He adds: “My usual chat up line is ‘What is your star sign?’ It works all the time. Whatever star sign they say, I just say ‘Ah we’re compatible.’”

What is Jamie Clayton’s Instagram?

You can find Jamie on Instagram @jamieclayton.9 where he currently has 150k followers.