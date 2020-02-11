Who is Love Island bombshell Jamie Clayton, how old is he and what does he do?

11 February 2020, 08:45

Jamie Clayton is joining the Love Island cast
Jamie Clayton is joining the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Jamie Clayton is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa - and he has his eye on Shaughna and Demi...

Love Island is certainly hotting up after Jordan Waobikeze, 24, Rebecca Gormely, 21, Nas Majeed, 23, and Eva Zapico, 21, were all brutally dumped

But the Islanders don’t have time to wallow over their friends, as another bombshell is about to shake things up. 

Jamie Clayton will be entering the villa tonight, and he’s already got his eye on a couple of ladies. 

But how old is Jamie, what does he do and what has he said about Love Island? Find out everything… 

View this post on Instagram

Smile

A post shared by Jamie Clayton Love Island (@jamieclayton.9) on

Who is Jamie Clayton and how old is he? 

Jamie is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh who describes himself as “funny, outgoing and confident”.

Read More: Love Island fans convinced Paige and Finn had sex in the villa on tonight's episode

He’s also determined to bring something new to the villa, saying he’s “confident, loyal and charming,” and his best feature is his smile. 

But any messy contestants best clean up their act, as Jamie also adds his worst habit is “tidying up all the time.” 

Read More: When is the Love Island 2020 final and how long does the winter series last?

Who does Jamie Clayton like in the villa? 

Jamie tends to go for “chatty girls”, as he says: “I need someone who can hold a conversation and have a laugh and someone who I can trust. I want a loyal girl.”

When asked who he likes in the villa at the moment, he said Demi Jones and Shaughna Phillips have caught his eye. 

“Demi talks all the time, she’s out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her,” he says, adding: “Shaughna, she’s a good-looking girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach.”

View this post on Instagram

It's all good #loveisland

A post shared by Jamie Clayton Love Island (@jamieclayton.9) on

What has Jamie Clayton said about Love Island? 

Speaking about his romantic history, Jeremy said he’s usually quite successful at getting first dates but is “quite poor at maintaining them.” 

He adds: “My usual chat up line is ‘What is your star sign?’ It works all the time. Whatever star sign they say, I just say ‘Ah we’re compatible.’”

What is Jamie Clayton’s Instagram?

You can find Jamie on Instagram @jamieclayton.9 where he currently has 150k followers.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £50 maroon faux leather skirt from Zara

Celebrities

The Nanny McPhee actor has died aged 25, his family have confirmed

Nanny McPhee child star Raphaël Coleman dies suddenly aged 25
Take Me Out has been axed after 11 years

Paddy McGuinness' dating show Take Me Out axed after 11 years
Jordan and Rebecca were voted off by the general public

Rebecca, Jordan, Nas and Eva dumped from Love Island villa after they're voted the least popular couples
Fans of the show were convinced Paige and Finn had sex

Love Island fans convinced Paige and Finn had sex in the villa on tonight's episode

Trending on Heart

Treat your other half to something they actually want this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her: What to buy your partner this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Kate is a former TOWIE star

Who is Kate Ferdinand? Age, TOWIE career and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Rebecca tragically passed away in 2015

Rio Ferdinand’s late wife Rebecca Ellison: When did she die and what of? Inside her heartbreaking battle

Celebrities

Rio is best known for playing for Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand net worth: how much is the footballer worth?

Celebrities

The All Dark Vegan Chocolate Hamper Collection

The best gifts to buy your vegan other half this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle