Who is Love Island's Lacey Edwards? Age, career and Instagram revealed

20 July 2022, 15:12 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 15:44

How old is Lacey Edwards and where is the Love Island bombshell from? Find out everything...

Things are heating up on Love Island this week, with four new bombshells entering the villa.

And one of the girls hoping to turn the boys’ heads is Lacey Edwards.

When asked how her friends and family would describe her, Lacey said: “Funny, bubbly, positive, I like to bring people up, I like to make people feel good about themselves.”

Lacey Edwards is hoping to stay in the Love Island villa
Lacey Edwards is hoping to stay in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

But where is Lacey from and what is her job? Find out everything about the Love Island bombshell…

How old is Lacey Edwards and where is she from?

Lacey Edwards is a 25-year-old from Swindon.

After a very busy career over the past few years, Lacey is ready to settle down and find someone to connect with.

She said: “I think I am a really good girlfriend because I really do have a heart of gold. I am really caring, my love language is acts of service, I like to do things for people and vice versa.

Lacey Edwards is a Love Island bombshell
Lacey Edwards is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram

“I am a really positive person, I always see the glass half full so I always give that to my partner.”

What does Lacey Edwards do?

Just like Tasha Ghouri and Danica Taylor, Lacey Edwards is a professional dancer.

Opening up about her job, she said: “I’ve been dancing all over the world since I was 18 when I moved to France, I recently came to one of the ends of my contracts in France and I was like I am really ready to meet someone and my friends were like why haven’t you applied for Love Island before you’re literally perfect for it.”

She added: “Being a dancer you always have to fight for the role, or fight for the job and you have to believe in yourself, you need confidence. I am literally just going to bring all of that into the Villa.

“I am bringing all my confidence, all my chat and I might do the splits occasionally to get some attention...”

Find Lacey Edwards on Instagram

You can find Lacey on Instagram @layedwards where she likes to take lots of selfies, as well as pics with her friends.

Lacey also shares lots of glimpses into her life as a professional dancer.

