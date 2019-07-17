Love Island's Joanna is greeted by Jack Fowler at the airport and the pair look VERY close

Joanna seems to have left all thoughts of Michael behind as she lept into hunky Jack's arms

Joanna Chimonides has only just left the Love Island villa after being voted as one half of the least popular couple on the show.

Her fellow islanders voted to keep Michael Griffiths on the show and the Londoner was gutted her beau didn't leave with her.

But it seems like she isn't too heartbroken as she was greeted in a very cosy embrace with last year's contestant, heartthrob Jack Fowler.

The 22-year-old touched down at Stanstead last night and fans were snapping her arrival left right and centre, and loads were baffled to see Jack, 23, pick her up for an intimate hug.

Joanna and Jack from last year. What the hell is happening here? 😂😂😂😂 #LoveIsland https://t.co/whmDVFjz8E — Ireti IsBlessed (@IretiIsBlessed) July 17, 2019

Joanna and jack are quite close aren’t they 👀 — fatma (@HappyFatma_) July 17, 2019

Fans of the show rushed to their social media platforms to share the snaps and rumours of a romance started flying.

By now everyone is convinced that Joanna was with Jack all along and was planning to 'steal' the winning £50k prize and split with East Londoner Jack.

Plot twist: Joanna is a secret genius and was going to steal the 50k and split it with Jack Fowler 🧐 #LoveIsland https://t.co/ldWQbIqy3g — Cassie Walker🦋 (@__CassieWalker) July 17, 2019

Many Tweeted saying that the snaps should all be shared with Michael, who's still in the Love Island villa and is apparently still only interested in Joanna, despite Amber saying she would still be open to a relationship.

The pictures show Joanna leaping up into Jack's arms and wrapping her legs around him, and another shows her grabbing his face in a loving manner.

Joanna doing a ting with jack fowler hate to see it 🌚 — Cake connoisseur ❤️ (@BLKRapunzel) July 17, 2019

So Joanna flew back to the UK and was greeted by jack Fowler🧐 Can love island do some kind of challenge where this is shown to Micheal pls??!🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dHoLl6TsJx — m (@marywdl) July 17, 2019

Joanna has literally just landed in the UK and she’s already with Jack Fowler from last year??? These Islanders move quickkk #loveisland pic.twitter.com/BfCkdjOzAF — mez (@marycavill) July 17, 2019

However, what many haven't noticed is that both of the reality stars have something in common...

It's completely obvious if you have a look on their Instagram accounts.

Jack's management is in his bio. Picture: Instagram

Joanna has the same management as Jack Fowler. Picture: Instagram

Both of the former islanders are managed by Simon Webbe, of Blue fame.

So it's very likely the pair are just friends as they're managed by the same industry and will have previously met on a number of occasions.