Love Island's Joanna is greeted by Jack Fowler at the airport and the pair look VERY close

17 July 2019, 15:21

The pair sparked rumours of a romance after Jack greeted this year's islander at the airport
The pair sparked rumours of a romance after Jack greeted this year's islander at the airport. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Joanna seems to have left all thoughts of Michael behind as she lept into hunky Jack's arms

Joanna Chimonides has only just left the Love Island villa after being voted as one half of the least popular couple on the show.

Her fellow islanders voted to keep Michael Griffiths on the show and the Londoner was gutted her beau didn't leave with her.

But it seems like she isn't too heartbroken as she was greeted in a very cosy embrace with last year's contestant, heartthrob Jack Fowler.

The 22-year-old touched down at Stanstead last night and fans were snapping her arrival left right and centre, and loads were baffled to see Jack, 23, pick her up for an intimate hug.

READ MORE: Joanna said she 'expected' Michael to leave the villa with her

Fans of the show rushed to their social media platforms to share the snaps and rumours of a romance started flying.

By now everyone is convinced that Joanna was with Jack all along and was planning to 'steal' the winning £50k prize and split with East Londoner Jack.

Many Tweeted saying that the snaps should all be shared with Michael, who's still in the Love Island villa and is apparently still only interested in Joanna, despite Amber saying she would still be open to a relationship.

The pictures show Joanna leaping up into Jack's arms and wrapping her legs around him, and another shows her grabbing his face in a loving manner.

However, what many haven't noticed is that both of the reality stars have something in common...

It's completely obvious if you have a look on their Instagram accounts.

Jack's management is in his bio
Jack's management is in his bio. Picture: Instagram
Joanna has the same management as Jack Fowler
Joanna has the same management as Jack Fowler. Picture: Instagram

Both of the former islanders are managed by Simon Webbe, of Blue fame.

So it's very likely the pair are just friends as they're managed by the same industry and will have previously met on a number of occasions.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Michael is starting to realise his feelings for Amber aren't completely gone

Love Island first look: Michael Griffiths confesses to Amber Gill he still has feelings for her in shock twist
Anton is sick and won't be on the show tonight

Love Island's Anton Danyluk removed from the villa after falling ill
West Side Story tells the story of two star-crossed lovers and their rival gangs in 1950s New York City.

When is the West Side Story remake released in the UK and who's in the cast of Spielberg's new musical?
Anna and Jordan got very 50 Shades Of Grey last night...

Love Island fans convinced TWO couples had sex last night as Anna and Jordan got kinky in the Hideaway
Amy Hart Loose Women

Love Island's Amy Hart lands new job on Loose Women

Trending on Heart

The supermarket will offer the amazing discount when customers spend a set amount

Here's how you can get 10p off every litre of fuel at Sainsbury's

Lifestyle

Hannah specialises in yoga moves for new mums

Yoga expert reveals 8 easy postpartum poses for new mums

Lifestyle

A man has been criticised for using his feet to control the aeroplane TV

'Disgusting' viral video shows passenger using BARE FEET to control aeroplane touch screen TV

Lifestyle

Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards 2005

New Love Island bombshell Harley Brash's mum used to date Robbie Williams

Celebrities

Disney are reportedly in talks with Dunkirk star Harry Styles to play the film's heartthrob Prince Eric.

Harry Styles in talks to play hunky Prince Eric in Disney's Little Mermaid remake

Celebrities

A wedding photographer has slammed guests

Photographer calls for BAN on phones at weddings after guest ‘ruins’ special moment

Lifestyle