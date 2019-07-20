Love Island: Michael is using Amber to get to the final, says Olivia Attwood

20 July 2019, 11:55 | Updated: 20 July 2019, 11:59

Olivia Atwood Love Island
Olivia Attwood says Michael is playing a game. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Love Island's Michael Griffiths is playing a massive game, according to former contestant Olivia Attwood.

The fireman has come crawling back to his ex Amber Gill after he and Joanna Chimonides were split up in this week's shock dumping.

But former finalist Olivia reckons it's all a bit 'predictable' and just a lifeline to make it to the final.

Fans saw Amber snub Michael and choose Irish rugby player Greg O'Shea in last night's recoupling. However Michael was later seen telling Amber he didn't think there was a future between them in a bid to win her back.

Amber Gill Love Island
Amber Gill Love Island. Picture: ITV

Olivia told The Sun Online: "I don't think she should take him back. He's playing a massive game.

"Unless she also wants to play the game to make the final.

"Michael just wants to stay in to the end and leave on the family night. He is an original, he knows how big the final night is.

"I think he's clever and knows that by getting back with Amber he'll be guaranteed a final spot," Olivia continued.

Michael and Amber Love Island
Michael admits his feelings for Amber. Picture: ITV

Michael had told a heartbroken Amber there was zero chance of a reconciliation earlier in the week, however his thought process changed when newboy Greg entered the villa with his sights firmly set on beautician Amber.

Since then Amber and Greg have enjoyed an easy and natural connection.

Olivia added: "Michael used to be my favourite boy but I'm seeing a darker side to him.

"He knows Amber is an easy target because she's been crying over him."

While Amber and Greg seem a good match, the Geordie still seems undecided what the future holds.

There's a few more twists and turns left in this one yet.

