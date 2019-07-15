Love Island fans think they spotted shop assistant Anton gave his number to in last night's show

15 July 2019, 13:50

Dozens of viewers were convinced that the girl in the shop and at the bar were the same person
Dozens of viewers were convinced that the girl in the shop and at the bar were the same person. Picture: ITV

They've accused the show of using actors after the 'same girl' appeared and nobody seemed to recognise her.

Eagle-eyed fans believe they spotted a familiar face on last night's Love Island, blasting the show for "using actors".

Last week, when out shopping for groceries, Anton famously gave a brunette shop assistant his number, and she had on a pair of glasses.

The bar girl was seen right behind Anton and the boys in many of the scenes
The bar girl was seen right behind Anton and the boys in many of the scenes. Picture: ITV

This caused a lot of aggro between him and partner Belle, as she found out soon enough what the Scotsman had done and was not impressed.

So imagine the fans' confusion when a VERY similar girl, glasses and all, appeared behind the bar in the private 'Love Island bar'.

Not only did they have a similar face, the same hairstyle and the same glasses... both women had the same WRISTBAND.

Viewers flooded onto their social accounts to discuss the possibility of this being the same person, and how similar they were.

Thousands of tweets were posted around the top, with many claiming they "love the conspiracy".

Belle and Anton are now on the rocks after a huge bust-up during last night's argument.

Things had escalated from the shop situation as Anton had kissed Anna on the lips in the 'snog, marry, pie' challenge, and he'd said she was "the best kisser" in the previous kissing challenge.

Understandably, Belle was not happy with him for this, and mugged him off a treat when he tried to 'propose' to her seconds after.

She put him in his place, all while the supposed 'shop assistant' was in the background.

After all the speculation, it's been revealed and confirmed that the woman in the nightclub scene is in fact a different person.

We can all rest easy now.

