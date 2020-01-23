Who is Love Island star Luke Trotman's mum, X Factor contestant Beverley Trotman?

By Mared Parry

New Islander Luke Trotman's mum, Beverly was on The X Factor back in 2007.

The new Love Island bombshells are arriving thick and fast and one of the villa's newest arrivals is Luke Trotman.

22-year-old Luke hails from Luton, just North of London and is a semi-professional footballer for Darlington F.C.

However, Luke isn't the only star in the Trotman family as his mum, Beverly was on the ITV talent show, The X factor 13 years ago and made it through to the live shows.

Beverly, 51, made it to Louis' Over 25s category back in 2007 and finished in sixth place.

The winner of her series was Leon Jackson followed by Rhydian Roberts in second place and group Same Difference in third place.

Beverly performed a Whitney Houston classic on the show. Picture: ITV

"My mum was on The X Factor in 2007" Luke revealed in his Love Island entry interview.

"She’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience."

He continued: "She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now… but she didn’t perform at Meghan and Harry’s wedding."