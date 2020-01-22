Who is Love Island new boy Luke Trotman? Age, job and Instagram revealed

22 January 2020, 22:01

Luke is one of the latest boys to join the Love Island villa
Luke is one of the latest boys to join the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

The newest Love Island boy Luke Trotman will enter the villa in tomorrow night's episode.

Just when you thought Love Island couldn't get any more dramatic, two bombshell new boys were teased at the end of tonight's episode.

And, Confusingly, they're both called Luke.

Here's everything we know about footballer Luke Trotman.

Who is Luke Trotman? What's his age and background?

Luke, 22, is a semi-pro footballer and student from Luton.

Speaking in his entrance interview about what makes him a perfect islander, he said: "I’m looking to meet someone, I’m definitely ready to get into a relationship and I want to bring a nice energy to the villa."

He also revealed that his mother was once on The X Factor, saying: "My mum was on The X Factor in 2007. She’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience. She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now... but she didn’t perform at Meghan and Harry’s wedding!"


View this post on Instagram

Sparking my Interest

A post shared by Luke Troy Trotman (@luketroytrotman) on

Who does Luke fancy in the Love Island villa?

Luke revealed that he has his eye on Leanne, Siânnise, Sophie and Rebecca.

He also said: "I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them."

What is Luke Trotman's Instagram name?

You can follow Luke on Instagram @LukeTroyTrotman.

View this post on Instagram

An unparalleled alcoholic beverage

A post shared by Luke Troy Trotman (@luketroytrotman) on

When is Love Island on ITV2 and who is the presenter?

Love Island is on every week night and every Sunday at 9PM on ITV2.

Laura Whitmore took over from Caroline Flack as host of the show, and announced the news on Instagram in December.

She wrote: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

View this post on Instagram

I will be hosting Love Island and Aftersun this series. Whhhhaa??? To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice. Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance".

