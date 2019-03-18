Mike Thalassitis brother Nick posted a final photo of Love Island star with his late grandmother

Mike Thalassitis is seen in a family photo with his late grandma . Picture: Instagram/NIckThala

Mike Thalassitis was reportedly struggling to cope with the death of his nan, who died just days before his body was found.

Mike Thalassitis' brother Nick's most recent Instagram post has been revealed as a photograph of the Love Island star who was found dead in the woods near his Essex home, after taking his own life.

The touching image was taken at their family home on Christmas Day and showed Mike looking lovingly towards his grandmother, who died just a few days before he was found dead.

Mike shared a very close relationship with his nan, and it's believed he was struggling to cope with her death, after moving back home to become her full-time carer.

Montana Brown revealed Mike had been in a 'very dark place' in the lead up to his death, and revealed her regret at not replying to his last text message two days before he died.

Speaking about when she last spoke to Mike, Montana told Holly and Phil: "Two days before.

"I'm actually kicking myself. He text me, and I didn't actually reply just because I'm really bad on my phone.

"I think you just overthink everything, about what you do. I just wish I had replied.

"He just said, 'How's it going, how are you?' And I didn't reply."

Mike Thalassitis and his brother Nick are pictured together at Christmas . Picture: Instagram/NickThala

The brunette beauty reached out to him at the end of last year, when she knew he was "going through a really rough time" and even leant him a book in a bid to lift his spirits.

She said: "He did go through a really rough time, in November/ December time.

"And I know he was really, really struggling. And that's when I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I feel like something bad is going to happen' and then I gave him the 'The Magic', which is obviously a spiritual book.

"I was kind of at my wits end. And I thought, 'Something really terrible is going to happen if I don't do something.'"

She said: "I kind of felt like he was coming out of it which is why it's come as such a shock, because he was doing so well and I think at the point, the work wasn't coming in. He had finished 'Celebs Go Dating' and the buzz had kind of gone.

"He didn't really know what to do for work and he wanted to be his own boss and he didn't know how to do that and I know he had a massive tax bill to be paid and I think the stress really got to him, and he kind of thought this fame wasn't what it was cracked up to be, where do I go now?

"But obviously he just started this brunch café which is nearly finished and it's just like, 'Why now?'"