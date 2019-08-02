Have Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split, and what have they done since leaving the villa?

By Naomi Bartram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked speculation they have split already after staying silent on social media.

They were the Love Island favourites from week two, but Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked speculation that they may have split ALREADY.

Yep, despite vowing to move in together after leaving the villa, the Islanders are yet to speak out on social media about their romance.

While the likes of Amber Gill, Greg O’Shea, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins have all gushed about their other half’s online, Molly-Mae and Tommy have stayed completely silent.

But are they still together, or have the Love Island runners up split just days after leaving the show?

Read More: Love Island winners Greg and Amber reveal how they're going to spend the £50k prize money

Molly-Mae and Tommy agreed to move in together during their final date. Picture: ITV

Have Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split?

Rumours began swirling this month that the couple are no longer together after they refused to speak out on their Instagram accounts.

One concerned fan wrote on Twitter: "Been checking Tommy and Molly-Mae’s Instagram like every ten minutes to check if they’ve posted anything I’m so confused as to why they haven’t because everyone else has!"

"Anyone else think it’s sorta weird that Molly-Mae & Tommy haven’t posted a single thing on their Instagram stories? Madness,” said another.

While a third asked: "Wait. Molly & Tommy Have Split?!"

Read More: Love Island winner Amber Gill breaks down in tears as she is reunited with dog Obi

However, a source has since denied Molly-Mae and Tommy have broken up.

Speaking to MailOnline, they said: “Tommy and Molly are very much together and so excited for what’s to come…

Before adding: “They absolutely have not split. They are currently have a very hectic schedule and are just adjusting to a routine.”

The pair will no doubt clear up rumours when they appear on Love Island: The Reunion together this Sunday (4th August).

What are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury doing now?

The pair made no attempt to hide their feelings for each other during the last few weeks in the villa.

As well as declaring their love for one another, Tommy asked Molly-Mae to be his girlfriend using their adorable toy Elly-Belly.

And during their final date, the couple even discussed moving in together soon after jetting back to the UK - so they could be looking at flats in London in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, while he was still on the show Tommy reportedly lined up £100,000 worth of PAs for when he left Love Island.

According to The Sun, the boxer, 20, will charge £5,000 an HOUR for each night club appearance across the UK, which means he’s got a very busy few months ahead.

Molly-Mae has recently been pictured returning to her family home in Hertfordshire with a camera crew, suggesting the scenes will appear on Sunday's reunion show.

She was then reunited with her mum, Debbie Gordon with a huge smile on her face.