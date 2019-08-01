Love Island winner Amber Gill breaks down in tears as she is reunited with dog Obi

Amber Gill was left in tears as her dog Obi ran to greet her. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Amber Gill and her dog Obi were reunited this week after weeks apart.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were joined by the rest of the Love Island finalists as they travelled back to the UK from Mallorca.

The Love Island winners were greeted at the airport by friends and family, emotionally reuniting with their loved ones.

However, there was one boy Amber was very excited to see after weeks apart, her dog Obi.

In footage shared on her Instagram story, Amber can be seen breaking down in tears as she is reunited with the adorable pup.

Amber was overwhelmed as she was reunited with her beloved pet. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

Amber spoke of her beloved dog while in the Love Island villa. Picture: Amber Gill/Insatgram

The beautician from Newcastle bent down on the floor as the exited dog greeted her with a wagging tale.

As the moment got too much for the Love Island winner, Amber covered her face with her hands as she sobbed.

Posting the video on Instagram, she wrote: “Reunited with Obi. My heart.”

Amber’s boyfriend Greg was also surprised at the villa, but by his friends from Ireland.

Amber and Greg walked away winner of Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV

Sharing footage on his Instagram story, Greg looked shocked as he spotted his friends in the huge crowds at the airport.

The other Love Island finalist also travelled back to the UK with the winners.

Curtis and Maura, Ovie and India and Molly-Mae and Tommy all looked loved-up as they reunited with their friends and family.

In other Love Island news, it was recently revealed that one six of this year’s Islanders actually applied for the show.

Amber and Greg announced shortly after leaving the villa they were official. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

The rest of them were either head-hunted by producers or put forward for the show by their agents.

Read the full story here.