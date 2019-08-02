Love Island fans convinced Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have already SPLIT

Love Island fans have been questioning whether Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have split already. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island runner-ups Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have kept very quiet since returning to the UK, but have they split?

Love Island 2019 finalists Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury returned to the UK this week with the rest of the finalists, including winners Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill.

However, since returning to the UK, the pair have not shared anything on social media together, leading many fans to believe they have already split.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Is anyone else worried that @tommytntfury and @mollymaehague haven’t posted anything on social media yet :/ I really hope they’re okay #LoveIsland still think that they deserved it more."

Molly and Tommy just missed out on the Love Island crown. Picture: ITV

Another added: “Molly and Tommy ain’t posted on Instagram yet bet she’s binned him off and doesn’t know what to say because we were all right."

While rumours continue to circulate, a spokesperson for Molly-Mae has denied the rumours.

They told The Sun Molly and Tommy are still together, they just have hectic schedules.

They said: “They are so excited about what is to come. They absolutely have not split.”

The couple have been silent on social media since leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae fuelled split speculation as she stepped out of her London hotel alone.

The blonde beauty looked well rested and groomed and she smiled for the cameras, wearing neon trousers and a casual white t-shirt.

A source has said the couple are still together, but just very busy. Picture: ITV

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury were favourites to win this year’s Love Island, but were beat to the crown by Greg and Amber, who have only been together for two weeks.

Molly and Tommy’s relationship was the most established of the series, with the pair even becoming girlfriend and boyfriend.

After leaving the villa, Molly said of the result: “There was no annoyance at all.

"The end of the day time is nothing. You can be with someone a few days and feel like you’ve known them forever.

“We’re really happy for Amber and Greg. They’ve been there a short amount of time together but they’re incredible together.

“Greg’s an incredible guy, he treats Amber like gold. She had a really hard time in the villa. We’re both so happy for them. I think everyone is.”