Was Love Island's Rebecca Gormley a Miss England contestant and what did she win?

Was Rebecca a contestant for Miss England? Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island's Rebecca Gormley has competed in pageants across the world, but did she win Miss England?

Love Island was thrown into chaos last night when bombshell Rebecca Gormley strutted into the villa.

And things got even more dramatic tonight when the 21-year-old set her eyes on original boy Callum Jones.

But while she was on her date with the scaffolder, Rebecca opened up about her career as a beauty pageant queen.

Competing in shows across the world, the bombshell has made a name for herself in the pageant world. So, here’s everything you need to know...

Did Love Island’s Rebecca win Miss England?

Rebecca competed in 2018’s Miss England contest and took the prize for Miss Newcastle.

She also competed in 2019 where she came sixth place for Miss England.

The model has shared plenty of pictures of her time in the competitions on Instagram, showing off her string of crowns.

Who is Rebecca Gormley?

Rebecca describes herself as fun, loud, outgoing, fearless and spontaneous.

But her worst habit is "looking people up and down and not realising - I give the wrong impression but I’m usually just checking out what they’re wearing."

Who has Rebecca got her eye on in the villa?

The model is seemingly interested in a few people, mainly Callum, Connagh and Connor.

After going on a few dates on her first day, it’s anyone’s guess who the 21-year-old will go for.