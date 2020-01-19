Who is Love Island bombshell Rebecca Gormley and what's her Instagram?

Rebecca is the stunning new islander. Picture: ITV

The beautiful new islander is sure to turn heads as she heads into the villa.

Love Island is now well underway and the bombshells are coming in thick and fast.

But what do we know about new girl Rebecca Gormley? We reveal all...

Who is Rebecca Gormley and what does she do for a living?

Rebecca Gormley is 21 years old and hails from Newcastle, the same place as last year's winner Amber Gill.

The stunning brunette is a part-time model and a carer, and she's won a fair few beauty pageants.

She revealed in her entry interview: "I won Miss Newcastle in 2018 and came sixth in Miss England 2019."

Her social media also states that she is the Bare Face Top Model winner.

What is Rebecca's Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving the stunner a cheeky follow, head to @rebeccagormleyx

The star shares plenty of snaps showing off her gorgeous figure, including a few professional modelling shots and lavish holiday pictures.

What's her dating history like and who is her dream man?

Rebecca has said she usually meets guys through friends of friend, or messages on her instagram.

Her ideal type is: "a ‘Jack the lad’. He’s got to be the centre of attention easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat."

Her celebrity crush is "Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey" as apparently "He’s a man who knows what he wants."

The islander's most embarrassing date moment is: "When I arrived at the date, I got out of the car and my dress had split all the way up the back.

"I didn’t know! My date told me. We got safety pins in the restaurant and pinned it back together!"