Who is Love Island bombshell Rebecca Gormley and what's her Instagram?

19 January 2020, 21:59

Rebecca is the stunning new islander
Rebecca is the stunning new islander. Picture: ITV

The beautiful new islander is sure to turn heads as she heads into the villa.

Love Island is now well underway and the bombshells are coming in thick and fast.

But what do we know about new girl Rebecca Gormley? We reveal all...

Who is Rebecca Gormley and what does she do for a living?

Rebecca Gormley is 21 years old and hails from Newcastle, the same place as last year's winner Amber Gill.

The stunning brunette is a part-time model and a carer, and she's won a fair few beauty pageants.

She revealed in her entry interview: "I won Miss Newcastle in 2018 and came sixth in Miss England 2019."

View this post on Instagram

Golden hour is the best hour✨

A post shared by Miss Newcastle 2018/19👸🏻 (@rebeccagormleyx) on

Her social media also states that she is the Bare Face Top Model winner.

What is Rebecca's Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving the stunner a cheeky follow, head to @rebeccagormleyx

The star shares plenty of snaps showing off her gorgeous figure, including a few professional modelling shots and lavish holiday pictures.

What's her dating history like and who is her dream man?

Rebecca has said she usually meets guys through friends of friend, or messages on her instagram.

Her ideal type is: "a ‘Jack the lad’. He’s got to be the centre of attention easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat."

View this post on Instagram

Launch event @leilalilysnewcastle♥️

A post shared by Miss Newcastle 2018/19👸🏻 (@rebeccagormleyx) on

Her celebrity crush is "Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey" as apparently "He’s a man who knows what he wants."

The islander's most embarrassing date moment is: "When I arrived at the date, I got out of the car and my dress had split all the way up the back.

"I didn’t know! My date told me. We got safety pins in the restaurant and pinned it back together!"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The R hats have gone down a storm with islanders and fans of the show alike

Where are the Love Island 'R' hats from? Here's where you can buy them
The couple are going down a treat with viewers

Love Island fans divided over 'adorable' Leanne and Mike romance as they 'don't trust' him
Maura Higgins accidentally swore during the live shows

Dancing On Ice's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield forced to apologise as Maura Higgins says 'f**k' during live show

Dancing On Ice 2020

Viewers demand answers as she 'parts way' with professional Hamish Gaman

Dancing On Ice: What happened to Caprice Bourret? Viewers demand answers as she 'parts ways' with professional Hamish Gaman

Dancing On Ice 2020

Holly Willoughby looked incredible in her Dana Harel gown

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-star looks incredible in pearl Dana Harel gown

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about Lisa George

Who is Lisa George? How old is the Dancing On Ice and Coronation Street star and what TV shows has she been in?

Dancing On Ice 2020

Joe and Stacey have sparked numerous wedding rumours in the past

Are Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon married? Why he wears a ring on his wedding finger

Celebrities

Caprice is starring on the 2020 series of Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice 2019: Who is Caprice Bourret married to? Meet model's millionaire banker husband Ty Comfort

Celebrities

Joe Swash is a contestant on Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice star Joe Swash? Stacey Solomon’s boyfriend’s children, age and career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2020

Alexandra Schauman will skate in the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Alexandra Schauman's age, nationality and husband revealed

Dancing On Ice 2020