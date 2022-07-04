Who is Love Island's Jack Keating? Age, job and famous family revealed

Who is Casa Amor star Jack's dad? And what has Boyzone's Ronan Keating said about Love Island? Here's what we know...

Jack Keating has joined the Love Island line up as a Casa Amor boy.

The star from Dublin is hoping to turn the head of one of the original girls and earn a place in the main villa.

But who is Jack and who is his famous family? Here's what we know...

Jack Keating is a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV

How old is Jack Keating?

Jack is 23-years-old and from Dublin.

Opening up about how his friends would describe him, Jack said: "They’d definitely say I’m a fun, lively guy. I'm a great crack to be around, always up for a chat, always up for a bit of banter."

What does Jack Keating do?

Jack works in social media marketing.

When speaking about what makes him a good boyfriend, Jack said he is 'loyal', adding: "My loyalties are obviously with the girl I’m with. I’ve never cheated on anyone. I can be very compassionate, I’m not afraid to tell a girl how I feel - I wear my heart on my sleeve a lot of the time."

Who is Jack Keating's dad?

Jack has a very famous dad in the form of singer Ronan Keating and Boyzone star dad has shared his excitement about Jack’s entrance, posting a message to Instagram.

He told his fans: "It's very very exciting because my eldest boy has been hiding away in Spain for the last couple of weeks.

Ronan Keating has shared a message to his son. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm sh****** myself but I'm very excited for him, he's going to be amazing, he's got the biggest heart in the world."

45-year-old Ronan also shared a throwback picture of himself around the same age, captioning it: “Which ones Jack !!! Then and now @loveisland.”

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Two very handsome young men.”

Another wrote: “As soon as he walked up the path to enter the house, I thought he is linked to Ronan Keating... be its his son. Wow defo alike.”

Jack’s mum Yvonne has also spoken out about her son joining the ITV2 dating show, telling Sunday World: “We are very excited and we are looking forward to watching the show.

“It’s early days so far, but we are so proud of him and he’s very brave.”

Meanwhile, Jack's stepmum Storm Keating also took to Instagram with her very own message, writing: “The cat's finally out the bag!

“Delighted we don't have to keep this secret anymore. Excited (and nervous!) for Jacko but hopefully he finds his match in the villa of looooove @loveisland.”

She went on to post a photo of her drinking a glass of wine, writing: “When your favourite stepson is going to enter the @loveisland villa in less than ten minutes…”

Jack's little sister Missy Keating, 21, added: “Celebrating the bro entering the villa tonight!!! @loveisland Good luck @jackkeating11.”

This coms after Jack opened up about having a famous family, previously saying: "My dad is a singer, Ronan Keating. He will be watching when I’m on it for sure. He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates."