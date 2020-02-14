Love Island’s Shaughna and Demi at risk of being dumped tonight as Luke M makes his decision

14 February 2020, 14:15

Demi and Shaughna are at risk of being dumped from Love Island
Demi and Shaughna are at risk of being dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Another brutal Love Island episode could see either Shaughna Phillips or Demi Jones leave.

A Love Island recoupling is looming, which means one Islander will be dumped from the villa.

Last night, Finn Tapp got a text revealing that the boys would be choosing who to pair up with.

This means that whichever girl is left on their own, will have to pack up her things and get the first flight back to Blighty.

And all eyes are on Luke Mabbot and new boy Jamie Clayton as they have single girls Shaughna Phillips, Demi Jones and Natalia Zoppa.

Luke M has a bid decision to make on Love Island tonight
Luke M has a bid decision to make on Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV

Jamie has admitted he has feelings for Demi, but also gets on well with Natalia, while Luke M has a tough decision after both Shaughna and Demi made their feelings about him clear.

Read More: Love Island's Sianisse fuming as brutal game reveals Luke T’s ‘disrespectful comment’

In tonight’s show, Luke M admits of his chosen girl: “When we do talk, it’s easy, the conversations flow and she never fails to make me laugh, I feel like she hasn’t had the best luck in the villa, but I do feel that is going to change.”

So, who will he pick and who will be brutally dumped from the villa?

Read More: When is the Love Island 2020 final and how long does the winter series last?

This comes after 25-year-old Shaughna dropped the bombshell that she fancies Justin Bieber lookalike Luke M last night.

Grabbing her love interest for a chat, Shaughna said: “Let me just get it out… When things didn't work out too well with Natalia and I was like, ‘Yay, why am I yay-ing..?’ It was a weird time for me.

“So then Jess said, ‘Demi is going to have a chat with Luke’ and I was like, ‘Oh… OK’. And then I was like, why am I feeling like that, weird. I love Demi so it was very awkward for me. Watching you two sit on the daybed, I was just like, ‘Oh…’”

When Luke M pressed her for more, Shaughna coyly says: “I think I like you,” before admitting she’s “caught feelings”.

*Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

