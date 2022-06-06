What time does Love Island start tonight and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2022 finish and how long is it on for? Everything you need to know about the new series...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s time to dig out your swimsuit and sunnies, because Love Island is back for a brand new series.

With a line up of singletons ready for the summer of their lives, we can be certain there will be plenty of drama.

This is the show’s seventh series, with new episodes airing every day except from Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout June and July.

Love Island is on at 9pm on ITV. Picture: ITV

But what time is it on tonight? Here’s what we know…

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will air at 9pm on ITV2.

The first episode will last 95 minutes and finish at 10.35pm, while normal episodes will last 60 minutes.

This comes after a big change was announced last week, with narrator Iain Stirling confirming viewers will have all the power this year.

Laura Whitmore is back on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Christine Lampard on ITV's Lorraine, he said: "I’m coming at you now with a big fat exclusive. We’re mixing things up this year I can tell you.

"This year, for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play Cupid, and you will have your say which boy couples up with which girl. All you have to do is go over to the Love Island app right now and decide who you want to couple up with who.

"The poll is live right now, and the poll will close again tomorrow morning at 9am. It’s a fantastic poll, where you get to decide who’s being coupled up with who."

Love Island also confirmed the news, writing on social media: "For the first time ever, you get to have your say on who couples up on Day 1! Head to the app to play matchmaker and pick which boy you think should couple up with each girl. The polls will close at 9am Saturday."