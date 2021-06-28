Who won Love Island last year?

Paige and Finn won Love Island in 2020. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who has won Love Island? See the full list of champions...

It’s finally happening, Love Island is back on our screens and we are SO excited.

With the last series ending back in February 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, it’s been a minute since we saw a new bunch of singletons enter the Spanish villa.

So, fans can be forgiven if they have totally forgotten who were the last winners of the ITV2 series.

Love Island is back on our screens this year. Picture: ITV

But who won Love Island last year? Here’s what you need to know…

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were the first ever winners of the winter Love Island in 2020.

They beat runners-up Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge to bag the £50,000 prize, while Jess Gale and Ched Uzor, and Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott were also in the final.

Finn and Paige are still together to this day and moved in together during the lockdown.

Paige and Finn are still together after winning Love Island last year. Picture: ITV

Who else has won Love Island?

The winners of the last summer Love Island in 2019 were Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple actually only spent 13 days together in the villa, as Greg was a late arrival.

But after Amber was dumped by Michael Griffiths, she won the hearts of the nation.

Unfortunately, Amber and Gregg called it quits shortly after leaving the Love Island villa due to their distance.

Greg admitted at the time: "Me and Amber have spoken privately, I don’t think anyone really knows this."

"We’ve spoken privately since and we’re both like yeah, no hard feelings, we probably could have dealt with the situation better.

"We get on and there’s no hard feelings, that’s all that matters really."

Meanwhile, Love Island has aired every year since 2015, so there have also been four other couples who have one.

See the full list of winning couples below:

2020 – Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

2019 – Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill

2018 – Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

2017 – Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

2016 – Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

2015 – Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

