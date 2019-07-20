'Good on you!' Love Island Michael's ex Joanna is ‘proud’ of Amber for not taking him back

Love Island's Joanna airs her views in an Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Girl code rules! Love Island star Joanna Chimonides has praised love rival Amber Gill for refusing to take Michael Griffiths back.

Amber was left heartbroken when Michael savagely ditched her for Joanna when the girls went to Casa Amor

But after Michael came back grovelling, Amber was faced with a difficult decision in the latest Love Island recoupling.

Much to the delight of social media fans, Amber snubbed Michael in favour of handsome rugby player Greg O'Shea.

Taking to Instagram Joanna said: "Who else's hearts was pounding at that? It was too much.

Michael and Joanna in happier times love island. Picture: ITV

"I'm actually really proud of her, not going to lie.

"That was probably one of the hardest decisions she'll ever have to make and she did so well, like good on her."

I think the nation agrees!

Amber Love Island. Picture: ITV

Last week Joanna ruled out any chance of continuing a romance with firefighter Michael after he chose not to leave with her when she was dumped from the island.

After the housemates evicted Joanna, she labelled him a 'snake' for staying moments after Michael said he had 'found what he was looking for'.

She said: “Part of me expected Michael to leave with me, however I don’t want to be in control of someone’s life journey and if he wants to continue in the villa, to get to know someone else or see where things go, I’ve got respect for that.

“It is a bit disappointing but I’d never hold that against him.”