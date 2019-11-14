Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals breast milk is bright orange as she appeals to followers for help

The former TOWIE star is expecting her first baby with fiancé Ryan Thomas.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has asked her Instagram followers for pregnancy advice after revealing she has 'bright orange' breast milk in her first trimester.

The former TOWIE star, 28, who is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Ryan Thomas, has taken to Instagram to reveal her pregnancy symptoms she's been experiencing - including producing colostrum, which is a mother's first breast milk.

Taking to her stories, she wrote: "Helppp Pregnancy back pain. is there anything I can do to ease it?

Lucy Meck has asked her followers for help with her pregnancy symptoms. Picture: Lucy Mecklenburgh/Instagram

"I expected this in the 3rd tri but not yet.

"I'm experiencing a lot of things a lot earlier than expected!!!

"Bright orange Colostrum was another treat."

Colostrum, which is sometimes referred to as 'liquid gold' because of the benefits it brings to newborns, is the milk breastfeeding mothers produce for the first few days of the baby's life.

It is full of antibodies, low in fat, high in protein and carbohydrate, and very concentrated - meaning that babies only need a small amount with each feed.

It is also common for women to leak a small amount of this substance during pregnancy, as Lucy has done.

Lucy and Ryan announced that they were expecting on Lucy's birthday back in August, posting an adorable photo to Instagram with the caption: "Best birthday present I’ve ever had. love you @ryanthomas84."

Ryan is already father to 11-year-old Scarlett with his ex Tina O'Brien, but this will be Lucy's first child.

