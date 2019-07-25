Mad Max 2: Here's what we know so far about the sequel

Mad Max was released in 2015. Picture: Getty Images/Warner Bros

Sequels to the 2015 action film Mad Max: Fury Road are going to happen, says director George Miller.

Mad Max: Fury Road first hit our cinemas all the way back in 2015.

And after becoming one of the most successful action movies of the year, now the director has teased TWO more sequels are in the pipeline.

At the time, the film grossed almost £300 million worldwide and racked up 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

And speaking to IndieWire, George Miller said: “There are two stories, both involving Mad Max and also a Furiosa story.”

So, what do we know about the sequels so far, and when will they be released?

Mad Max: Fury Road was released in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

When will it be released?

While there has been no indication as to when the sequels will start filming, George Miller recently revealed why he had taken so long to get things moving.

He said: “We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the Warners thing [but] it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”

The “Warners thing” refers to a legal battle in which George’s production company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, sued film studio Warner Bros for unpaid earnings on the film.

However, it could be a while until we get to see the finished product as George is currently in the middle of his next project, Three Thousand Years of Longing.

This will probably take a couple of years to complete, and George doesn’t seem to be in any rush.

He also said: "I’ve been there too often when you announce movies are going to happen and then they fall away.”

"It happened three times on Fury Road, and eventually we got the damn thing made. We’re just coming out of a meeting as we speak, and we’re well into pre-production on this one. I’m cautiously optimistic. It’s going well."

Who will star in the sequels?

There’s been no news on the cast so far, but given the success of the 2015 film, it’s strongly suspected that Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles in the films.

Tom previously said he’s ready to "jump" back into the franchise as soon as it gets the go-ahead.

He said: "It was always the plan to do three of them, so I think we're still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to go ahead on the next one. But when I engaged on that there was a plethora of material on it ... As soon as it's real we'll jump on it."

Tom Hardy is desperate to film the next Mad Max film. Picture: PA Images

What is Mad Max about?

The 2015 film takes part years after the collapse of civilisation which is run by a tyrant Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne).

It sees Max (Tom Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) team up to help free a group of women in a bid to make a new life away from the desert wastelands in the mythical "Green Place".

It’s unclear how the sequels will follow on from this, but hopefully we get some more information soon!