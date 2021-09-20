Manhunt The Night Stalker cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Martin Clunes and where have you seen there before?

20 September 2021, 18:00

Here's the full cast of ITV's Manhunt The Night Stalker
Here's the full cast of ITV's Manhunt The Night Stalker. Picture: ITV

Who is in ITV's Manhunt? See the full cast including Martin Clunes, Matthew Gravelle and Beth Goddard.

Manhunt The Night Stalker is a new four part drama that tells the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial burglar and rapist.

Written by Ed Whitmore (Viewpoint, Silent Witness, Rillington Place, Strike Back), it is based on the diaries of police detective Colin Sutton.

But who is in the cast of Manhunt and where have you seen them before? Here’s what we know…

Manhunt The Night Stalker is airing this autumn
Manhunt The Night Stalker is airing this autumn. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of Manhunt The Night Stalker?

Martin Clunes as Colin Sutton

Martin Clunes as Colin Sutton in Manhunt
Martin Clunes as Colin Sutton in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

Martin Clunes, 59, is starring as the former London Metropolitan Police Detective Chief In-spector Colin Sutton.

TV fans will recognise Martin for portraying Martin Ellingham in the ITV comedy-drama series Doc Martin.

He also played Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly and has presented a number of documentaries centred on animals.

The star has also voiced Kipper the Dog in the animated series Kipper.

Beth Goddard as DS Cathy Rook

Beth Goddard as DS Cathy Rookin Manhunt
Beth Goddard as DS Cathy Rookin Manhunt. Picture: ITV

Beth Goddard is best known for playing Belinda Ashton in the ITV detective drama Lewis in 2008.

Her other credits include playing Suze Littlewood in the comedy Gimme Gimme Gimme and starring alongside her husband Philip Glenister in the third series of Ashes to Ashes in 2010.

Matt Bardock as Simon Morgan

Matt Bardock as Simon Morgan in Manhunt
Matt Bardock as Simon Morgan in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

Simon Morgan is played by Matt Bardock who previously starred as Jeff Collier in Casualty.

The star has also had roles in A Touch of Frost,The Coroner, The Lakes and New Blood.

Matthew Gravelle as DI Nathan Eason

Matthew Gravelle as DI Nathan Eason in Manhunt
Matthew Gravelle as DI Nathan Eason in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

You might recognise Matthew Gravelle for starring in Holby City, as well as Casualty, Caerdydd and Judge John Deed.

He also played murderer Joe Miller in series one and two of Broadchurch, who was the husband of Olivia Colman's character.

From 2007, he played the lead character of gangster Lyn Edwards in the Welsh-language television series Y Pris, which earned him a BAFTA Cymru nomination for best actor in 2010.

David Witts as DC Adam Spier

David Witts as DC Adam Spier in Manhunt
David Witts as DC Adam Spier in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

If you watch EastEnders, you’ll know David Witts as Joey Branning, the son of Derek Branning.

He appeared in the soap from 2012 to 2013 before making his West End debut in the hit musical Wicked, replacing Bradley Jaden as Fiyero from 23 July 2018.

The star has also had a role in Doctors and appeared in the pantomime Cinderella at the Theatre Royal, Norwich over the Christmas/New Year period of 2019/20.

Sule Rimi as DS Neville Hylton

Sule Rimi as DS Neville Hylton in Manhunt
Sule Rimi as DS Neville Hylton in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

DS Neville Hylton is played by Sule Rimi who is best known for his roles in Black Earth Rising, Death in Paradise and Strike Back.

Steve Nicolson as DC Kenny Munro

Steve Nicolson as DC Kenny Munro in Manhunt
Steve Nicolson as DC Kenny Munro in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

Steve Nicolson is best known for his roles in K-19: The Widowmaker, Criminal and Space Race.

Jack Shepherd as Dave Sutton

Jack Shepherd as Dave Sutton in Manhunt
Jack Shepherd as Dave Sutton in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

Playing Dave Sutton in Manhunt, Jack Shepherd is known for for starring in Wycliffe as well as films such as Wonderland (1999) and The Golden Compass (2007).

He also won an Olivier Award for Best Actor for the original production of Glengarry Glen Ross in 1983.

Jude Akuwudike as Delroy Grant

Jude Akuwudike as Delroy Grant in Manhunt
Jude Akuwudike as Delroy Grant in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

Jude Akuwudike is a famous stage actor who has appeared in productions of the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre.

He has also had TV roles in Holby City, The Bill, Silent Witness, Plebs and Doctors.

Who else stars in Manhunt The Night Stalker?

  • Judith Roddy as Michelle Molloy
  • Guy Williams as Detective Chief Superintendent Hamish Campbell
  • Claudia Blakley as Louise Sutton
  • Sara Gregoryas Alice Turner
  • Ania Marson as Janet Linton
  • Stephen Wight as DC Clive Grace
  • Ian Conningham as Richard Moore
  • Diveen Henry as DC Patricia Henry
  • Eric Kole as Kieron Gould
  • Patricia Brake as Edith Kloves
  • Susan Tracy as Maureen
  • John Albasiny as Gavin Forbes
  • Bally Gill as DC Jim Corgan

