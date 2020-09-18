Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Patrick Miller now?

Patrick Miller from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Patrick after Married at First Sight Australia and where is he now? Find out everything...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4, with all the drama from season five hooking the nation.

And among the 11 couples looking for love on the show back in 2018, were Charlene Perera, 35, and operations manager Patrick Miller, 36.

Unlike the majority of their co-stars, the pair had a pretty smooth ride to love and even chose to stay together at the final ceremony, willing to give their marriage a shot.

But what happened to Patrick after the cameras stopped rolling and what is he doing now? Here’s what we know...

Where is Patrick from Married at First Sight Australia now?

While Patrick seemed to be smitten with Charlene, things didn’t last in the outside world and reports emerged that he had ‘ghosted’ his wife after filming stopped.

But it looks like they made up, as Patrick later uploaded a photo of her pair on Instagram saying: "Then there's this chick... no introduction necessary. Always good to catch up, Chaz!"

After the show finished, Charlene revealed the real reason they decided to break up, explaining: “We were at very different stages.”

When it was rumoured that they had got back together, Patrick told a fan: “I haven’t caught up with Charlene for a bit but it’s just like seeing an old mate, it felt normal.”

So it seems although the former couple is on good terms.

By the looks of his Instagram page, Patrick is now seemingly still single, but spends his time hanging out with his friends and doing interviews about MAFS Australia.

Interestingly, he also turned his hand to acting and last year he appeared in an X-rated music video for Australian singers, Xposed Xotics.

Patrick said at the time: “What an amazing project this has been working with Xposed Xotics.

“I’m no longer a reality TV cast member, I’m now a wannabe actor now. That’s gotta be an upgrade haha.”

