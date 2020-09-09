Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael?

Where are Blair and Sean from MAFS now and what happened to them after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below**

In case you wanted something else to binge watch, E4 is currently airing season five of Married at First Sight Australia.

With Love Island 2020 cancelled due to the pandemic, this means we can all get our daily dose of drama for the summer.

Originally airing back in 2018, the series follows 11 couples paired by a team of experts as they meet for the first time on their wedding day.

And one couple who embarked on the social experiment was Sean Thomsen and Blair Rachael who seemed to hit it off from the start.

But what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? And are Sean and Blair still together now? Find out everything...

What happened to Sean and Blair after Married at First Sight Australia?

Railway technician Sean, 34, was set up with 31-year-old executive assistant Blair in the final episode, with the pair soon jetting off to New Zealand on their honeymoon.

But their married bliss didn’t last long and Sean swiftly voted to leave the marriage after they spent the night together.

Blair wasn’t ready for the romance to be over, and said: “I still have that glimmer of hope that I could potentially change your mind.”

But he responded: “It’s kind of a bit too late. The thing that I’m grappling with over the last couple of weeks is, like, I can’t picture us together. I’m sorry.”

Where are Sean and Blair from Married First Sight Australia now?

After the series ended Sean started a relationship with co-star Tracey Jewel and they stayed together for five months before splitting.

It’s unclear whether he is single now, but Sean has since written a book called Married Lies: Secrets Behind Reality TV where he describes MAFS as ‘the fakest reality show’.

As for Blair, she is now happily dating DJ Robbie Lowe.

He often appears on her Instagram feed, with the pair recently jetting off on holiday together.

