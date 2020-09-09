Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith?

Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Where are Mathew and Alycia now? And did they stay together after Married at First Sight?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below**

The drama is heating up on Married at First Sight Australia, with E4 airing the 2018 season for the first time.

And one couple who have definitely made their mark on the fifth series are Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith.

But while fans are desperate for the couple to stay together after the show, what happened to Matty and Alycia and are they still together now?

Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith broke up before the end of MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

What happened to Mathew and Alycia after Married at First Sight Australia?

Plumber Mathew, 34, and student Alycia, 31, quickly became fan favourites after meeting at the beginning of the series.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Ryan Gallagher and Charlotte Crosby?

Matty was seemingly besotted with his bride at the beginning and the pair even moved into an apartment together.

But viewers were left devastated when he admitted he no longer had feelings for Alycia and began sleeping on the couch, before moving out into his own apartment.

Heartbroken by his decision, Alycia admitted: “I don’t know where the Mat that I married went.

“He disappeared, and it was really, really upsetting for me.”

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin?

Mat also later opened up about their split, saying he ‘felt uncomfortable around her.’

“It massively bothered me that we had nothing in common,” she said.

“I like to party, she doesn’t drink. I like to sleep with an open window, she likes 500 blankets. We don’t even like the same fruits! We’re very different people.”

Mathew broke up with Alycia on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Where are Mathew and Alycia from Married at First Sight Australia now?

After the show, it seems as though the couple well and truly went their separate ways.

Alycia went on to reveal they never speak and are not friends, while Mat claimed his ex blocked him off social media.

Following the show, Mat hinted he had found romance with MAFS co-star Charlene Perera, 35.

Sharing a photo of the pair kissing, he seemingly took a dig at Charlene’s ex Patrick Miller.

He wrote in the caption: “I must admit after finding out about the love affair between you and my ex-wife I spent many sleepless nights wondering how I would ever get you back.

“But then it came to me, why don’t I run off with your wife?”

Charlene and Mat have never confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, Alycia is now happily in love and confirmed back in February that she was moving to Melbourne to be with her new man after just two months of dating.

Keeping the mystery man a secret, she shared a series of photos of him on Valentine’s Day with his face with a heart-emoji.

She told her followers: “This is a very special year, it’s so lovely to have a Valentine of my very own… That’s right I am in a relationship. And I have moved to Melbourne to live with this sweet man of mine.”

Alycia has also got fans talking by sharing lots of sweet photos with MAFS star Troy Delemege, with many questioning whether they are more than just good friends.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?