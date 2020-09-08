Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin?

Troy and Ashley from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Troy and Ashley from Married at First Sight Australia and why did they split? Here's what we know...

We might have missed out on Love Island this year, but E4 has delivered with it’s re-airing of Married at First Sight Australia season five.

Originally showing in Oz back in 2018, the series features 11 couples looking for everlasting love.

And one of the pairings put together by a team of experts was former tennis star and flight attendant Ashley Irvin, and IT accounts manager Troy Delmege.

But what happened to the couple after cameras stopped rolling and did they stay together? Find out everything…

Troy and Ashley split before the Married at First Sight Australia final. Picture: Nine

What happened to Troy and Ashley from Married at First Sight Australia?

MAFS viewers will know Troy and Ashley as one of the most memorable couples after they dramatically split before the final ceremony.

They had some fiery moments, especially when Ashley prepared his family a meal, not realising his mum Sue was a celiac and couldn’t eat gluten.

After a rocky ride, things got awkward when photos later emerged of Troy kissing their co-star Carly Alman.

Carly and Troy from Married at First Sight dated for nine months. Picture: Instagram

Carly - who split with her partner Justin Fischer - admitted that she and Troy had got close.

“Physically, Troy is my type. I do go for that preppy, private school-looking guy and Justin and I had a conversation about that,” she told TV WEEK.

“We definitely bonded at the dinner parties, we seemed to be the ones in the relationships putting in a lot more than we were getting. I think we both sympathised with each other a lot more about that.”

Where are Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin now?

Despite splitting, the couple are on good terms and recently reunited at Sydney Opera House.

Troy recently shared a picture of himself with Ashely, who was wearing a ‘TeamTrAshley’ cap, writing: “Glad she still likes to wear it all the time.”

Troy and Carly went on to date for nine months, but they split after nine months.

He told his fans on Instagram: “Dear fans, it is with great sadness I want to let you know that Carly and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“I am so so sorry it hasn’t worked out. This is a very painful situation. We’ve had an incredible nine months together and it hurts to walk away.”

The MAFS star has since been spotted on dating apps, so it seems like he’s still looking for love.

As for Ashley, it’s unclear whether she is still single, but she does spend a lot of time hanging out with her friends.

Troy also recently shared a photo of the pair saying: "Great catching up with the Melbs MAFS club."

