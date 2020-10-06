Married at First Sight UK 2020: Meet the season five couples

Meet the Married at First Sight UK couples. Picture: Channel 4

How old are the Married at First Sight UK stars and what do they do? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our screens with a fifth season of the social experiment.

After a summer of watching the Australian version, it’s now the Brits turn to test whether science can really help us find true love.

And this years, Celebs Go Dating favourite Paul C Brunson will be matching the contestants, as well as leading UK love guru Genevieve Gresset and psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

But who are this year’s MAFS stars and what do we know about them? Find out their ages, hometowns and jobs below…

Who are the Married at First Sight UK season five contestants?

Michelle and Owen

Despite their nerves, Michelle and Owen seem to hit it off from the moment they met ahead of their lavish ceremony at Eastwell Manor in Ashford, Kent.

Michelle is a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings, while Owen is a 31-year-old IT sales manager from Sheffield.

Owen also volunteers at a local children’s hospice.

And the pair have previously spoken out about their experience on the show, after they were forced to isolate together just days after meeting at Owen's mums house.

Michelle told The Mirror: “It did kind of feel like I was going into the unknown.

Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

“But with that kind of comes a lot of excitement as well. It’s why we both signed up for this experience in the first place!”

Owen added: “I did a little fist bump to myself. Michelle looked gorgeous and I was like, ‘Come on, she’s hot!’.

“That physical attraction was definitely there straight away and then I just felt relief that she hadn’t done a runner and had actually turned up!”

When asked why she decided to sign up for MAFS, Michelle added: “The one thing that was missing was a relationship and I didn’t ever get on with modern ways of dating, like apps, because you become quite a boring version of yourself, you’re having the same manufactured conversations over and over.

“I just thought that this is far more appealing because instantly you have that shared experience. You have that real depth to conversation because you are married.”

Shareen and David married on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Shareen and David

Couple number two are Shareen and David who were matched back in January

Shareen is 47-years-old a mum to three grown-up-daughters who had never been married before.

She hails from Durban, South Africa and now lives in Llanelli, Wales and is an events/sales manager.

Adventurer David is a 56-year-old sales director from Solihull who was previously married for ten years and has two older teenager children.

Speaking about their instant connection, Shareen said: "I looked at him and I felt that instant sigh of relief. I thought, 'Oh, he's a good-looking man. That's a relief, wow, OK, I'm happy!"

Speaking do the DailyMail, David added: "I fancied her the minute I saw her.

"We were saying our vows and I got pretty emotional. We did end up having a bit of a fumble when it came to our first kiss. I went for the lips and she went for the cheek! But it was funny, it helped break the ice."

