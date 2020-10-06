Married at First Sight UK 2020: When was it filmed and did the couples have to isolate?

Married at First Sight was filmed earlier this year. Picture: Channel 4

Did the Married at First Sight couples go into lockdown together and when was the show filmed?

As the weather turns autumnal outside, Married at First Sight UK season five is finally back on our TV screens.

The social experiment sees couples matched by experts Paul C Brunson from Celebs Go Dating, as well as leading UK love guru Genevieve Gresset and psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

But the catch is, they meet their future partners for the first time on the day of their wedding

So, as we get to know this year’s contestants, many viewers have been left wondering when the series was filmed. Check out what we know below…

When was Married at First Sight UK filmed?

The couples were matched back in January, and the weddings took place in mid-March.

This means the couples were forced to go into lockdown together after meeting earlier this year.

Primary school teacher Michelle and IT sales manager Owen, were given the length of the lockdown to decide whether they wanted to stay married or get divorced.

Michelle previously told The Mirror: “It did kind of feel like I was going into the unknown.

Married at First Sight UK season five is airing. Picture: Channel 4

“But with that kind of comes a lot of excitement as well. It’s why we both signed up for this experience in the first place!”

Speaking about the moment she had to move in with her husband, Michelle, 25, said: “Waiting outside the door was the most terrifying moment of my life.

“It was just knowing that as soon as that door opened it was going to be an absolute life-changing moment.

“I was shaking all over and hyperventilating. Owen must’ve thought I was a lunatic!

“But the moment I saw Owen I instantly felt calmer because he had such a kind aura around him. I found him attractive and the feelings of being terrified just instantly fell away.”

