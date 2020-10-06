Married at First Sight UK 2020: How many episodes are there?

There are four episodes of Married At First Sight UK
There are four episodes of Married At First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

How many episodes are there of Married at First Sight UK 2020 and why are there only two couples?

If you’ve been bingeing the Australian version this summer, you’ll be glad to hear Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens.

This time, two couples have been matched by the team of experts Celebs Go Dating matchmaker Paul C Brunson, UK love guru Genevieve Gresset and psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

Michelle and Owen and Shareen and David will all be hoping they’ve found their soulmates after signing up to the show.

But how many episodes will there be of MAFS and when is the last show? Here’s what we know…

Read More: Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

How many episodes are there of Married at First Sight UK 2020?

Married At First Sight 2020 will start on Tuesday, October 6, at 9.30pm on Channel 4.

There will be a total of four episodes in series five, which means the last episode will air on October, 27.

Viewers can watch series five on Channel 4 or on catch up service All 4.

Series’ one to four are also currently available to stream on All 4.

Shareen gets married to David on Married At First Sight UK
Shareen gets married to David on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Why are there only two couples on Married at First Sight UK 2020?

Usually there are at least four couples matched up on Married at First Sight.

However, the line up had to be reduced due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to RadioTimes.com, there were initially four couples due to get married, but two of the weddings were cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.

Michelle and Owen and Shareen and David managed to go ahead with their ceremonies before the social distancing guidelines were introduced in March.

This meant Michelle and Owen were then forced to quarantine with each other on Owen’s mums house, despite barely knowing one another.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

