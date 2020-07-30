Martin Lewis quits Good Morning Britain after 17 years

30 July 2020, 13:48

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis is leaving his segment on Good Morning Britain due to his gruelling schedule.

Martin Lewis has quit his regular slot on Good Morning Britain after 17 years.

The Money Saving Expert has said goodbye to his Deals of the Week segment on the show to focus on other projects.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Martin said that with his new show going live weekly every Thursday evening from September, he needs to "focus on that".

During his last appearance for some time on the morning show, Martin said: "My time is running out, this is actually my last ever Deals Of The Week.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis issues urgent MOT warning to UK drivers 48 hours ahead of new rules

Martin Lewis said he "can&squot;t cope" with all the projects
Martin Lewis said he "can't cope" with all the projects. Picture: ITV

"Because of my new show coming on every week in September, I am not going to do them any more."

He went on: "I hope to still pop on Good Morning Britain, it's been a wonderful 15-odd years on ITV daytime.

"I am going to have a bit of a break for the summer, so I just want to say thank you all for watching."

He admitted the reason the main weekly slot was going was because he "couldn't cope with doing it all at once".

The Martin Lewis Money Show will be running weekly for a minimum of six months, Martin revealed in a tweet, which explains why he doesn't have time for all the projects.

Fans were obviously gutted to see Martin leave, with one person even suggesting he pre-records the segments.

However, the TV star explained: "It's not the filming that's the work, it's the content.

"The five minutes on screen take hours of background research work. And I'll be doing those for my evening show."

READ NOW: Martin Lewis taken aback as This Morning caller claims she lost money after taking his advice

