The Masked Singer US: Who is presenter Nick Cannon and who is he married to?

13 June 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 13 June 2020, 17:06

Nick Cannon is The Masked Singer US presenter
Nick Cannon is The Masked Singer US presenter. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Who is The Masked Singer US presenter Nick Cannon and was he married to Mariah Carey? Here's what we know...

The second series of The Masked Singer US is currently airing on ITV.

Originally launching back in September 2019 over in America, the hit show sees a whole host of celebrity contestants take to the stage with a song of their choice, all while hiding their identities in extravagant costumes.

But while Joel Dommett presented the competition here in the UK, rapper Nick Cannon fronts the US version.

So who is Nick Cannon and was he married to Mariah Carey? Here’s what we know…

Who is Nick Cannon and how is he famous?

Nicholas Scott Cannon is a 39-year-old actor, rapper and television host.

View this post on Instagram

Pizza Making Party! We lit!

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on

He started out his showbiz career when he was just a teenager on All That, before going on to host The Nick Cannon Show.

Other shows he has fronted include Wild 'N Out, America's Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties and now The Masked Singer.

Read More: Coronation Street gives behind-the-scenes look into lockdown episodes with social distancing rules

His film credits include Drumline, Love Don't Cost a Thing and Roll Bounce, and in 2007 he played the role of the fictional footballer TJ Harper in the film Goal II: Living the Dream.

In 2005, Nick formed his own record label, Can-I-Ball Records and four years later he formed a new label entitled N'Credible Entertainment.

He is now the chairman of TeenNick for Nickelodeon and the development and creative consultant of the network.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were married for eight years
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were married for eight years. Picture: PA Images

Who is Nick Cannon married to?

Nick is well known for marrying Mariah Carey in April 2008 at her private estate in The Bahamas.

On their third wedding anniversary, Mariah gave birth to their twins - daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott.

After six years of marriage, the pair separated and filed for divorce in 2014. While they reunited briefly in 2015, their divorce was finalised in 2016 and they now co-parent their children.

Nick also has a son called Golden "Sagon" Cannon with model Brittany Bell, who was born on February 21, 2017.

While the star recently said he is 'dating', Nick admitted he won’t get married again, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I don't believe in marriage anymore.

"If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out — you would not do it again, would you? I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?"

Now Read: Big Brother: Best Shows Ever to kick off with Nasty Nick showdown

