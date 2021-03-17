Matilda's Bruce Bogtrotter is unrecognisable 25 years after film release

Bruce Bogtrotter is unrecognisable 25 years after Matilda was released. Picture: Sony Pictures/Jimmy Karz

Matilda actor Jimmy Karz played the iconic role of Bruce Bogtrotter - and he now looks totally different.

Matilda has become one of the most iconic children’s films ever after it was released back in 1996.

Based on Roald Dahl's classic tale, the story followers 6-year-old Matilda who discovers she has magical powers.

And while we all recognise Mara Wilson as the lead role in the film, there’s another character which is one of the most memorable, and that’s Bruce Bogtrotter.

Bruce Bogtrotter was played by Jimmy Karz. Picture: Sony Pictures

He may have only appeared in one scene, but Brucie became a hero when he managed to prove Miss Trunchbull wrong and eat a giant chocolate cake in one sitting.

Read More: Doctor explains the scientific reason we experience déjà vu

Well, 25 years after the film hit the cinemas now the actor who played Bruce - Jimmy Karz - looks completely unrecognisable.

Now a 36-year-old man, Jimmy is a doctor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Jimmy Karz is now a doctor 25 years after Matilda. Picture: Jimmy Karz

After starring in Matilda, he went on to bag a role alongside Drew Barrymore in 1998's The Wedding Singer.

But he left the showbiz world behind a few years later and was also put off chocolate for a long time.

In an interview he gave with the American Osteopathic Association, Jimmy admitted: "I had to be on set all day, and I had to wear the same outfit every day. The chocolate was already encrusted on this shirt I was wearing.

"For continuity’s sake, every day I had to have the chocolate painted on my face the way it was painted on the day before. I despised the smell of chocolate for a few weeks after that."

Mara Wilson has stepped out of the spotlight since Matilda. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, child actress Mara Wilson also chose to take a step away from acting after shooting to stardom.

In a rare interview, the 33-year-old told Australian TV channel Today Extra about the pressures of fame.

“It hurt to hear adult critics saying things against me,” she said, continuing: “It felt very unfair and very hard. There was really a lot of pressure on me, I felt, from the outside world."

Now Read: Woman shares incredible hack that rids radiator of dust and makes house smell amazing