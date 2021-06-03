Celeb contestants from Michael McIntyre's The Wheel in isolation after Covid scare

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel celebrity contestants have been forced into isolation after a staff member tested positive for Covid.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel was thrown into chaos after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Harry Redknapp has even been forced to self-isolate after he appeared as a guest on the show.

According to The Sun, the I’m A Celebrity winner had to cancel a ‘big money speaking gig’ because he came into contact with the individual.

A spokesperson for The Wheel confirmed the news and said: “We can confirm an individual has tested positive for COVID.

“We have and will continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the production, the filming schedule of which is unaffected.”

An insider added to The Sun: “Although The Wheel was filmed as safely as possible, one person working on the show did test positive for Covid – meaning everything ground to a halt.

“It was a bit of a nightmare, as obviously those who’d been in direct contact with the person had to then go into isolation to ensure they protected others.

“Harry Redknapp had to cancel a gig after filming because he was having to isolate, so while it affected those working on The Wheel it also had a knock on effect on everything else.

“The safety of everyone working on The Wheel and those booked to appear on it is a priority for the show’s bosses.”

The crew member who tested positive is said to have been working backstage so only came in contact with a small number of people.

Other celebrities believed to have been involved include Angela Scanlon, who has been on The One Show this week, and Carol Vorderman.

The first series of The Wheel debuted during the pandemic, and it sees various celebrities assist contestants with their specialist subjects for the chance to win big money.

Earlier this year, the likes of Alison Hammond and Maura Higgins joined the line-up of famous experts sitting at different points on the wheel.

It was quickly renewed for a second series after 6.3 million viewers tuned into episode one.