Michael McIntyre's The Wheel spin-off axed following ratings drop
21 June 2023, 13:43 | Updated: 21 June 2023, 13:47
The US version of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel has been axed after ratings dropped across the pond.
The US version of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel has been axed after the ratings dropped.
The Saturday night game show was thought up by comedian Michael and is a huge hit in the UK.
Airing on BBC One, it brings in more than five million viewers over here and is still going strong after three series.
- Listen now on Global Player: Love Island The Morning After podcast is BACK for 2023 with all the gossip from this year's villa.
But it seems the same can’t be said for the spin off show in America after which premiered on NBC in December, as it has now reportedly been axed.
A US TV source told The Sun: “Michael was given a prime time slot and millions of dollars was put into giving the show the best chance to succeed.
- Bradley Walsh walks off The Chase set after worst cash-builder goes on to win big
- The Chase's Mark Labbett charmed new TV presenter girlfriend in Toby Carvery
“The channel also booked some major US celebrities like Christina Ricci, Ricki Lake and Tony Hawk.
“But sadly it just did not capture the imagination of audiences. American fans did not warm to the show or the contest.”
A senior insider at NBC confirmed to the publication: “The Wheel is not returning.”
Created and hosted by Michael, The Wheel follows six celebrity guests spinning around a 42ft wheel before advising members of the public.
As contestants try for the chance to win over £100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of trivia categories.
The US version featured the likes of Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin, Jojo, Amber Riley and Captain Lee Rosbach.
Before the show aired, a TV insider told The Sun: “Americans love an eccentric Brit, which is why they've lapped up the likes of Gordon Ramsay and James Corden.
“But they also love a good gameshow with a simple concept - and The Wheel has the added bonus of being one of the Covid friendly shows because the set up socially distances everyone taking part.
“As with other hit Brit exports, such as Who Wants to be A Millionaire? and Britain's Got Talent, they'll be taking it to lucrative new markets in Asia and across Europe.”
Speaking to Variety about the show moving to America, Michael added: “Hosting this show is the most fun I've had on television.
"The format creates wonderful camaraderie among the celebrities, natural hilarity and genuine suspense. I can't wait for The Wheel to roll across America.”