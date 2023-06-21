Michael McIntyre's The Wheel spin-off axed following ratings drop

21 June 2023, 13:43 | Updated: 21 June 2023, 13:47

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel has reportedly been axed
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel has reportedly been axed. Picture: Getty Images/NBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The US version of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel has been axed after ratings dropped across the pond.

The US version of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel has been axed after the ratings dropped.

The Saturday night game show was thought up by comedian Michael and is a huge hit in the UK.

Airing on BBC One, it brings in more than five million viewers over here and is still going strong after three series.

But it seems the same can’t be said for the spin off show in America after which premiered on NBC in December, as it has now reportedly been axed.

Michael McIntyre has fronted The Wheel since 2021
Michael McIntyre has fronted The Wheel since 2021. Picture: Getty Images

A US TV source told The Sun: “Michael was given a prime time slot and millions of dollars was put into giving the show the best chance to succeed.

“The channel also booked some major US celebrities like Christina Ricci, Ricki Lake and Tony Hawk.

“But sadly it just did not capture the imagination of audiences. American fans did not warm to the show or the contest.”

A senior insider at NBC confirmed to the publication: “The Wheel is not returning.”

Created and hosted by Michael, The Wheel follows six celebrity guests spinning around a 42ft wheel before advising members of the public.

Michael McIntyre on The Wheel in America
Michael McIntyre on The Wheel in America. Picture: Getty Images

As contestants try for the chance to win over £100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of trivia categories.

The US version featured the likes of Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin, Jojo, Amber Riley and Captain Lee Rosbach.

Before the show aired, a TV insider told The Sun: “Americans love an eccentric Brit, which is why they've lapped up the likes of Gordon Ramsay and James Corden.

“But they also love a good gameshow with a simple concept - and The Wheel has the added bonus of being one of the Covid friendly shows because the set up socially distances everyone taking part.

Michael McIntyre, National Television Awards, OVO Arena, 2022
Michael McIntyre, National Television Awards, OVO Arena, 2022. Picture: Alamy

“As with other hit Brit exports, such as Who Wants to be A Millionaire? and Britain's Got Talent, they'll be taking it to lucrative new markets in Asia and across Europe.”

Speaking to Variety about the show moving to America, Michael added: “Hosting this show is the most fun I've had on television.

"The format creates wonderful camaraderie among the celebrities, natural hilarity and genuine suspense. I can't wait for The Wheel to roll across America.”

