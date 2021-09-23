Third Fantastic Beasts film given title 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'

Jude Law will return as a young Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts film. Picture: Warner Bros.

By Alice Dear

Jude Law will return as Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming film set to explore the famous wizard's past.

The third instalment of Fantastic Beasts has been given an official title, and it's only excited fans more.

Eddie Redmayne will return as Newt Scamander alongside Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming flick, titled 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'.

And if the title of the movie wasn't enough, it has also been announced that the film will be in cinemas much earlier than expected.

Fans of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beats and just the Wizarding World in general will be able to see the film from April 15, 2022.

Eddie Redmayne will return as Newt Scamander in 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'. Picture: Warner Bros.

David Yates will return to direct the film, which has been scripted by JK Rowling.

There is also a change in cast, with Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp as dark wizard Grindelwald.

The film's title hints that Dumbledore's dark past will be explored for the first time on-screen, and the synopsis of the movie only adds to this speculation.

It reads: "Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

"Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

"But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

'The Secrets of Dumbledore' will explore Albus' relationship with Grindelwald. Picture: Warner Bros.

For the hardcore Harry Potter fans out there, you'll know that in the final book, The Deathly Hallows, we learn that Dumbledore's reputation hasn't always been squeaky-clean.

*Spoilers happening next*

We learn that Dumbledore was once partner to dark wizard Grindelwald, and that they once planned on travelling the world together hunting out the Deathly Hallows – the Edler Wand, the Resurrection Stone and the Cloak of Invisibility.

However, this plan was not met well by Albus' brother Aberforth, who pointed out the impossibilities of their mission.

Now the tragic part – in the last Harry Potter book we find out that a duel broke out between Albus, Aberforth and Grindelwald, which resulted in the death of Dumbledore's sister Ariana – however, it is not known who cast the curse that killed her.

The tragedy broke Albus and Grindelwald apart, and while Dumbledore went on to become Transfiguration Professor at Hogwarts, Grindelwald set off in search of power and domination over the Wizarding World.

This leads us to the happenings of the new Fantastic Beasts film 'The Secrets of Dumbledore', where Albus becomes the only wizard able to stop Grindlewald.

Fans of the Harry Potter books are hoping the entire story of Dumbledore and Grindelwald will be told. Picture: Warner Bros.

In 1945, the pair duelled in what is known as the most famous in the Wizarding World, ending with Dumbledore defeating Grindelwald, and winning the Elder Wand from him.

Now, we expect some of this will appear in the film, but as fans we're hoping the entire story is told as it was only lightly touched upon in the Harry Potter films.

However, the story may be stretched out into three films, ending with the final instalment, Fantastic Beasts 5.